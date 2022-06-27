What time will Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 4 air on The CW? Details explored

The CW's acclaimed sci-fi drama Roswell, New Mexico is ready to return with a new episode this week, continuing with the story of Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) as she scrambles to identify the source of a skin sample she found in the previous episode, which will possibly open new doors to mysteries that the show has so far strayed away from.

Titled Dear Mama, the upcoming episode of the CW show will air on June 27, 2022, at 8 pm EST. This episode will most likely act as a building block for the lingering mysteries of the season, something the show has skillfully managed to do multiple times in the past. According to the synopsis, this episode may be especially hard on Maria DeLuca (Heather Hemmens).

All the details released so far indicate a great episode ahead this week. Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Roswell, New Mexico season 4, episode 4 promo: What can the world be?

The promo for the upcoming episode of the sci-fi drama hints at a packed episode that will have its moments of intensity. While Liz will struggle with her investigation into the foreign skin sample, something big may happen in the backdrop of the investigation, perhaps something with much larger connotations for the future.

Michael Guerin (Michael Vlamis) will meanwhile continue his undercover stint, trying to win back Bonnie and Clyde's trust. Clyde seems skeptical enough to cause problems for the alien drifter. More secrets will come out as Michael continues to uncover more on his mission.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by the CW, reads:

"Liz’s work to find out more about a found skin sample hits a roadblock. Meanwhile, Michael continues to gain Bonnie’s trust, but Clyde may not be easily persuaded. Also, Isobel finally finds the courage to be honest with Anatsa and Maria suffers a devastating loss."

One of the more worrisome things about the upcoming episode is Maria's 'loss.' There is no real indication in the synopsis or the promo as to what this loss is, which makes it even scarier. According to rumors around the show, this loss could be related to Mimi DeLuca (Sherri Saum). The character hasn't been at the forefront since the second season of Roswell, New Mexico.

The previous episode of the show saw Michael get closer to his mission after saving Bonnie and Clyde from the vault of the bank. As the drifter manages to get closer to the two antagonists, there will be much more coming out of the vault.

Michael Vlamis has already indicated in an interview with TV Fanatic that this season will see Michael at the center of the plotline. He said:

"It gets pretty dramatic towards the end of it. Know that Michael is going to be a man on a mission. A lot of that, as he builds up to going after Alex, a lot of it is trying to figure out what's up with these aliens in town. What's going on with them and trying to stop them."

The upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico will air on June 27, 2022, at 8 pm EST on the CW channel. It will also be available on the CW application and website.

