What time will Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 2 air on The CW? Details explored

The CW network's acclaimed sci-fi drama, Roswell, New Mexico, is all set to air its second episode of the fourth season on June 13, 2022, at 8.00 PM EST. The intense drama started on a relatively light note, but judging by the promo for the next week, it does not seem like the preceding light tone would last.

While the show extensively has twists, turns, and many unexpected events, following the lives of Max Evans (Nathan Parsons) and his siblings, the fourth season's first episode may have been a bit too quiet. The upcoming episode looks to fix that with its intriguing synopsis and packed promo. It will also feature someone from Liz Ortecho's (played by Jeanine Mason) past.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the CW's Roswell, New Mexico.

Roswell, New Mexico season 4, episode 2 promo: Will it be packed with suspense and secrets?

While expectations are high for the show's fourth season, it is undeniable that the characters have traveled interestingly to this point. With a lot of plotlines already resolved in the previous three seasons, the fourth season will perhaps focus on new adversities and perhaps character introductions.

The synopsis already hints at an unexpected guest in Liz's life while also stating that this visitor comes bearing gifts. This could mean a host of things, including the possibility of new adversities. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico, as shared on Cartermatt, reads:

"A visitor connected to Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) past comes bearing gifts. Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo digs in on a story about the bank heists, angering Max (Nathan Dean) and putting Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) in a difficult position. The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Amber Midthunder."

Moreover, whatever happens at the beginning of season four is bound to have a notable impact on the show as this is the final season. There are still many threads to untangle, and hopefully, this season achieves that before coming to an end.

What is Roswell, New Mexico all about?

The sci-fi drama show is set in Roswell, where police officer Max Evans and his brothers reside. When Liz comes home ten years later and re-connects with her high-school crush Max, she learns that Max Evans and his brothers are aliens. This shocking revelation was the crux of the first season, along with other developments.

While Liz and Max have great chemistry, she struggles to keep the secret, with the government and political plays trying to threaten their existence and livelihood.

The show is based on Roswell High by Melinda Metz, adapted by Carina Adly Mackenzie for television. The fourth season of the show premiered on June 6, 2022. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After returning to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of illegal immigrants discovers her teenage crush is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect, but when a violent attack points to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him."

The latest episode of Roswell, New Mexico, will air on the CW channel on June 13, 2022, at 8.00 PM EST.

