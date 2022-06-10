Caribbean Summer full cast list: Roswell, New Mexico star Heather Hemmens, Ser'Darius Blain and others star in Hallmark film

Caribbean Summer, a Hallmark original romantic comedy, is all set to premiere this Saturday, June 11, at 8 pm ET on the Hallmark Channel.

The film stars Heather Hemmens (Roswell, New Mexico) and Ser'Darius Blain (Jumanji) in lead roles.

The project, which was entirely filmed on a mesmerizing set in Belize, will take viewers on a tropical getaway to the beach.

The official synopsis of Caribbean Summer reads:

"Jade, a news producer heads to the Caribbean for relaxation, only to fall victim to a rental snafu. Serendipitously, she befriends the real owner, Ford, and discovers fun and romance."

Meet the cast of Hallmark's Caribbean Summer

1) Heather Hemmens as Jade

Film director, producer and actress Heather Hemmens is most popular for her role as Alice Verdura in CW's Hellcats, which premiered from 2010 to 2011. She is presently starring as Maria in CW's critically acclaimed show, Roswell, New Mexico.

Hemmens grew up in the woods of Waldo, Maine. She studied at Mount View High School in Thorndike for her first two years of high school. She then transferred to Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Boston to complete the final two years of her schooling.

After graduating, Hemmens moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. She possesses a black belt in martial arts and has completed weapons training.

Hemmens has previously appeared in movies such as The Dukes of Hazzard and Glory Road. After directing and producing short films (Perils of an Active Mind and Designated), she was cast in Tom Welling's Hellcats in 2010.

The actress also made guest appearances on shows such as CSI: NY, CSI: Miami, Without a Trace, The Haves and the Have Nots, Grey's Anatomy and The Vampire Diaries.

Hemmens later starred in Tyler Perry's If Loving You Is Wrong as one of the leads. The soap opera premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2014.

Hemmens was then given a role in CW's reboot of the WB series Roswell in 2018.

2) Ser'Darius Blain as Ford

Actor Ser'Darius Blain is best known for his role in FOX's The Big Leap. He was also seen on the big screen in Lionsgate's American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story and Sony Pictures' Jumanji.

Blain has previously appeared in movies like When the Game Stands Tall, Bolden, The Last Full Measure, Camp X-Ray and Paramount's remake of Footloose in 2011.

He has also made several appearances on TV shows such as Charmed, Survivor's Remorse, Shameless and Chicago P.D.

The remaining cast members of Caribbean Summer are listed below:

Buom Thihngang as Hughes

Aisha Toussaint as Ingrid

Melissa James as Courtney

Tasha Lim as Gabby

Richard Bobb-Semple as Pop Hughes

Sandra Mckay as Miss Maris

Elizabeth Conboy as Tabitha

Pearl Jarrett as Miss Edith Hughes

Henry Davis as Ted Jeffries

Ron Sierra as Hibbert

K’Shawn Parks as Kid

Cliff Garbutt as Taxi Driver

Albert Robinson as Older Gentleman

Indira Andrewin as Woman

Fumilayo Brown-Olateju as Janelle

More about Hallmark's Caribbean Summer plot

After taking a humiliating misstep during a live broadcast, Jade, a morning news producer, is compelled to accept a trip to a Caribbean island.

The vacation of sorts starts off on a bumpy note when she encounters a problem with the place that she booked for her stay. She somehow turned things around, embarking on a romance on the Caribbean island with the house's rightful owner, a mysterious guy named Ford (Blain).

Jade's love and profession collide when she discovers the past of the man she seems to be in love with.

Jade eventually opens up to the beauty of the island, accepting all that it has to offer. However, she must choose between making use of this new knowledge to excel in her career and following her heart and turning a new page in her life altogether.

As mentioned earlier, Caribbean Summer premieres this June 10, 2022, exclusively on the Hallmark Channel.

