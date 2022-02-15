Fortnite's The Seven have found their perfect match in Jumaji's cast

Fortnite Chapter 3 has revealed some crucial facts about the island and the mysterious organisation - The Seven. Up until now, we were just teased about its presence, but Chapter 3 Season 1 has made us familiar with several members of The Seven. For starters, we finally know who is behind the Foundation's helmet and have even met some other members of The Seven.

The developers have shown off only four characters, and there's an ongoing debate about who the other three will be. However, this has not stopped the community from finding the similarities between The Seven and the Jumaji's cast. A player has come up with a suitable match for Fortnite's The Seven in Jumaji's characters.

The community has found a perfect match for Fortnite's The Seven in Jumaji's cast

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



The IO is sabotaging the Rocket, collect equipment for The Scientist to analyse.

XP: 25,000 Total



Consider using Creator Code 'FNAssist' in the Item Shop! NOW LIVE [ #Fortnite Ch.3 Season 1: The Seven Narrative Quests: Rocket Launch Part 3 Quest/Challenge Guide]The IO is sabotaging the Rocket, collect equipment for The Scientist to analyse.XP: 25,000 TotalConsider using Creator Code 'FNAssist' in the Item Shop! NOW LIVE [#Fortnite Ch.3 Season 1: The Seven Narrative Quests: Rocket Launch Part 3 Quest/Challenge Guide]The IO is sabotaging the Rocket, collect equipment for The Scientist to analyse.XP: 25,000 TotalConsider using Creator Code 'FNAssist' in the Item Shop! 💙 https://t.co/1zPhWDv9Yc

Ever since the developers revealed Dwayne The Rock Johnson as the face of the Foundation, the community has been in awe and excitement. The Rock is the perfect person/actor to portray the fictional character, and players have appreciated Epic's casting decision.

The Foundation skin was a significant success even before it was released and is among the best skins of the season. Fortnite Chapter 3 has seen the return of prominent members of The Seven like The Scientist, The Paradigm and others. The community has started to find out the similarities between The Seven and the Jumanji characters.

In the movie, when starting the Jumanji game, four students are sucked into it and find themselves as their selected characters. Recently, a player on Twitter pointed out the uncanny similarity between the four Jumanji characters and the members of The Seven.

A Fortnite player on Twitter with the username "fitzy" shared an image containing the four prominent Jumanji characters at the top and all the known members of The Seven at the bottom. You can check out the tweet below.

While the two franchises share almost nothing, the comparison fits perfectly with The Rock as the Foundation, The Visitor being Kevin Hart, and so on. The community would love to see these Jumanji actors portray different members of The Seven. Epic Games can take some casting hints from this for the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar