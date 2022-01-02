New Mexico tram stuck: 21 servers rescued from 10,000 feet on dramatic New Year's day

On January 1, twenty-one restaurant workers were rescued from a tram stuck atop a mountain in New Mexico.

The staff of the Ten 3 restaurant, who had finished their New Year's Eve night shift, were forced to spend the night stuck in a cable car at 10,300 feet after it stopped working in the middle while ferrying them back down.

Based on Sandia Peak, Albuquerque, New Mexico, all the guests left the restaurant, leaving the twenty-one restaurant workers to be transported back to the ground. However, 15-minutes into their descent, the tramway halted midway due to worsened winter conditions, leaving the tram to ice up and unsafe for the passengers.

BernalilloCountyFire @BerncoFire After a coordinated effort between BCFD, BCSO, NM State Police, and NM Search & Rescue Teams, we are happy to report that the 20 people have been rescued from Gondola 2. Gondola 1 still has one employee and we are actively working are rescue plan. After a coordinated effort between BCFD, BCSO, NM State Police, and NM Search & Rescue Teams, we are happy to report that the 20 people have been rescued from Gondola 2. Gondola 1 still has one employee and we are actively working are rescue plan.

According to a Sandia Peak Tramway spokesperson, ice accumulated fast on one of the tramway cables, causing the cable to hang below the tramway.

The stranded people were forced to stay in the tram until daylight, when the rescue teams used helicopters and ropes to save them.

All workers were saved in a go leaving one behind in New Mexico

As per Lt. Robert Arguellas, a Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesman, the rescue team managed to save 20 people stuck in one car, leaving one alone left in another.

Several hours later, the twenty-first person was rescued via sheriff's helicopter, as per an official statement by Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

Team members from the agency's Metro air support division evacuated people in two-to-four-person groups. Authorities reported that high winds and poor visibility hampered efforts.

The Sandia Peak Tramway in New Mexico stretches 2.7 miles side to side and is a double-cable aerial tramway that runs in both directions. According to its Facebook page, it is among Albuquerque's most popular attractions.

The weather conditions caused Sandia Peak to shut down its tram and restaurant, Ten 3, at the top of its tramway, on January 1. It is scheduled to remain closed through January 2.

