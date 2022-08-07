5 best TV shows like Roswell, New Mexico

Roswell, New Mexico brings together science fiction, drama, and fantasy as it further develops into the fourth season. Since its release in 2019, the show has gathered quite an audience owing to the number of genres it accommodates.

All four seasons of Roswell, New Mexico are available to watch on Prime Video. The fourth season was recently released and has generated some solid conversation around itself.

Roswell, New Mexico follows Liz, who returns home to Roswell and discovers that her high-school crush, Max, is an alien and so is his entire family. Drama ensues as Liz's relationship with Max gets complicated and other people from the neighborhood get involved. The makers focus just as much on the drama and relationships as they do on the supernatural elements that define the show.

Night Sky and 4 other shows like Roswell, New Mexico

1) Supernatural

A still from Supernatural (Image via IMDB)

Supernatural has the basic plotline of any fantasy novel. It revolves around two brothers who set out to defeat supernatural entities and make the earth a better place. For fans of Roswell, New Mexico, or those of the fantasy genre, this show is pure indulgence. Mythical creatures, monsters, demons, and ghosts are all part of this story that creates its own world and lures the viewers in at the very beginning.

Supernatural is also one of the oldest modern TV shows. It began airing in 2005 and went on until 2020. The extremely long life of the show is owed to the immense critical acclaim and mainstream popularity it received during the early stages of airing. All fifteen seasons of the show are available to stream on Prime Video. Supernatural has also had a couple of spin-offs such as The Winchesters and Supernatural: The Bloodlines.

2) Night Sky

Night Sky (Image via IMDB)

This science-fiction drama was recently released in May 2022 and has been receiving a lot of love for its writing and performances ever since. While the show begins with the story of Irene and Frank, a married couple who discover a portal that leads to a deserted planet right in the backyard of their home, it leads up to much more than just that. Night Sky has one season and is available on Prime Video.

With Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons in the lead, the show also features some more brilliant actors. The visuals in Night Sky are as powerful as the writing. The story is told more visually than verbally. Although it is very different from Roswell, New Mexico in terms of narrative, the supernatural elements that both of these shows explore are very similar.

3) Dark

A still from Dark (Image via IMDB)

Dark is not just the most popular item on this list, but also one of the most popular shows on the streaming giant, Netflix. The filmmaking style, loyalty to its genre, and the performances were all appreciated as the viewership for the show dramatically shot up during the pandemic. The story has been told over three seasons so far, after premiering in 2017.

Known for its extremely twisted and complicated plotline, Dark follows the secrets and mysteries that are unearthed in a town after a couple of children go missing and the investigation begins. The show is Netflix's first German original series and includes supernatural elements that are similar to those in Roswell, New Mexico. However, unlike the latter, Dark takes a much more serious lens when treating its plot points.

4) Shadow Hunters

Shadow Hunters (Image via IMDB)

Based on a bunch of young adult books, Shadow Hunters is the show closest to Roswell, New Mexico in terms of tone, treatment, and genre. Its focus on relationship drama, and themes of friendship and family are all similar to those in Roswell, New Mexico. The multiplicity of characters and parallel plots make the show more engaging and worthwhile.

Shadow hunters are shown to be demon slayers. When young Clary finds out that she is part of the world of shadow hunters and that her mother is missing, she goes on to embrace her identity in a darker world as she prepares to rescue her mother. Shadow Hunters became an instant pop-culture phenomenon and was widely talked about despite poor reviews. All three seasons are available on Netflix.

5) The Man Who Fell To Earth

The Man Who Fell From Earth (Image via IMDB)

This supernatural drama explores more about humans than aliens. Much larger themes are explored in this tale of an alien arriving on the planet and struggling to adapt to the world of humans. This one is also set in New Mexico and gives supernatural elements a very real treatment. The show only began in 2022 and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris in important roles.

Comments on race, culture, evolution, and science are all very smoothly weaved into this odd survival drama that is a game-changer in its genre. The supernatural elements in The Man Who Fell To Earth are similar to the ones in Roswell, New Mexico, but differ in how the idea of supernatural is treated in each of the shows.

While fantasy shows are a much larger genre, those that combine science fiction and fantasy with drama are rare. Roswell, New Mexico does its job of bringing together these genres in an authentic way that is still faithful to the television format.

