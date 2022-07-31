What time will Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8 air on The CW? Spoilers and more explored

Roswell, New Mexico is all set to release the eighth episode of Season 4. Developed by Carina Adly MacKenzie, the sci-fi romance series follows the mystery unfolding in a small town in Mexico called Roswell, where aliens with supernatural powers live in hiding among humans.

Initially released in January 2019, the series has become a fan favorite over the years. The story has become more complex and exciting with every season. At the moment, fans are excited to learn more about Alex's disappearance in the upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

The highly anticipated Episode 8 of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 will be released on Monday, August 1, 2022, on The CW at 8 PM ET.

Everything you need to know about Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8 ahead of the premiere

Titled Missing my Baby, the upcoming episode will see Liz trying to find out more about Alex, while Marie, with the help of Rosa, tries to connect to Alex's spirit. There is tension brewing between Max and Michael as the former hides vital information from the latter regarding Alex's disappearance. Given how close Michael was to Alex, the situation leads to significant friction.

The synopsis of Episode 8 reads:

"With missing friends and mysteries abound, Liz (Jeanine Mason) returns to fringe science, but in working alongside her new mentor, she’s confronted with an unsettling revelation and a difficult choice, meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) uncovers the truth behind the “messages” she’s been receiving."

It further states:

"Elsewhere, the bond between brothers is tested when Max (Nathan Dean) keeps an explosive secret from Michael (Michael Vlamis), putting them at odds during a critical moment. Lastly, Isobel (Lily Cowles) tries to pull answers out of Tezca (guest star Brigitte Kali Canales), only to discover that the villain in her story is not as clear-cut as she may seem."

The CW has also released an exciting promo for the episode which you can watch here:

The promo features snippets from the upcoming Episode 8, and teases what fans can expect.

Recap of Episode 7

With the new evil alien trio emerging as a new threat and Alex going missing, there was plenty going on in Episode 7. The gang continued on their own ways to get to the bottom of the mystery. Max was left without his powers and Liz took some time off to go visit Rosa in New York.

Michael, on the other hand, is working to get more information from Clyde. They must figure out the third essential mystery to go home now.

Where to watch?

Roswell, New Mexico @CWRoswellNM Will Maria get the answers she's looking for? A new episode of #RoswellNM airs tonight at 8/7c. Stream free tomorrow only on The CW! Will Maria get the answers she's looking for? A new episode of #RoswellNM airs tonight at 8/7c. Stream free tomorrow only on The CW! https://t.co/7hYFFqXqC1

The upcoming episode can be watched on The CW network with a cable subscription. However, in case you do not have access to the cable network, you can watch the episode on CWTV.com or the popular CW app. The episode will air on The CW's streaming platform a day after it airs on TV.

Catch more mysteries unfolding in Episode 8 of Roswell, New Mexico on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

