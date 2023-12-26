The Bold and the Beautiful recap: What happened to Eric Forrester? December 22 episode explained 

In the recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on December 22, a true Christmas miracle happened. Eric Forrester, against all odds, opened his eyes and after an initial struggle, began breathing on his own after the family doctor removed the breathing tube.

This event left the viewers in awe, and the Forrester family members rather happy. This was quite a positive change after the famed fashion designer and Forrester patriarch was unable to breathe on his own and is now propelled to a path of recovery.

The Bold and The Beautiful: Eric Forrester's Crucial Decision

The December 22 episode of The Bold and The Beautiful thrust us immediately into the drama. Bridget, Finn, Steffy, Ridge, and Brooke, are all in the hospital, and everyone talking to Eric realizes that he is starting to respond to their voices.

It became clear that Eric was conscious and ready for the next step. Then, Dr. Finn took over, speaking with Eric about the removal of the ventilator, leading the viewers to the boiling point of the episode.

The Bold and The Beautiful: Eric Forrester Wakes Up

Finn calls in a respiratory specialist, who agrees that Eric's ventilator can be removed. What we see next is that Finn and Bridget take out the tubes. The next moment shows alarms beeping as Eric's vital signs begin to crash. Luckily, Finn and Bridget were cool-headed and managed to provide him with enough oxygen to start breathing and bump back his vitals.

Moreover, in the moments of despair, a light shone on Eric as Stephanie and Brooke started reading lines from the Bible.

Once he opens his eyes, Eric gasps and starts breathing on his own. At first, Eric struggles but as he opens his eyes, Finn asks him to give them a sign, after which Eric takes hold of Donna's hand. Everyone breaks into tears after the happy moment.

Celebration at the Forrester Mansion

After the events at the hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful episode moves to the Forrester Mansion where Zende, Katie, RJ, and Luna are all invested in festive decoration under Donna's directive. Broke calls the mansion to share the news of Eric's successful recovery.

Before the call, everyone at the house was nostalgic about Eric and how he held the family together. RJ starts playing "Silent Night" on a piano, and upon getting positive news from the hospital, they begin singing "Joy to the World", which is Eric's favorite Christmas song.

Eric Forrester's Merry Christmas Declaration

The Bold and The Beautiful latest episode brought further happiness to viewers before its conclusion. We are brought back to the hospital where Ridge Forrester, portrayed by Thorsten Kaye, thanks Dr. John 'Finn' for what he did throughout the entire Eric's recovery process.

The peak of the episode happened when Eric, who just started breathing on his own, managed to utter a simple yet paramount, 'Merry Christmas'.

Although hope can be felt in the air surrounding the Forresters, the patriarch of the family is still far away from a complete recovery. Brooke couldn't hide her content, proclaiming that it was a true Christmas miracle.

The following week of the beloved soap opera will suffer on Monday due to Football, as viewers won't be treated with a new episode. Furthermore, Friday, December 29, 2023, is a Throwback Friday as the show re-airs the episode from June 23, 2023.