The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: What's next for Eric? Will he survive the experimental procedure? Explained

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers are pouring in, and John McCook is nailing the role of Eric Forrester. He has to make a life-changing decision after a risky medical procedure. The Forrester family is preparing for whatever the future may bring, and Dr. Finnegan and Bridget are doing everything they can to help Eric during surgery.

They have come up with an experimental treatment plan that could potentially save his life, but things quickly become dangerous and Finn and Bridget have to act quickly, with the help of Phil and his mother Lee.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise some riveting twists as Eric grapples with heavenly temptations. Fans won't be able to sit still, wondering what's going to happen to him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Does Eric survive?

The upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, December 18, is all about Eric Forrester's survival after a risky experimental procedure. Dr. Finnegan is pretty optimistic about the treatment's progress, but now everyone's on edge waiting to see what happens.

The Forresters are torn between hope and worry, and Ridge is starting to question some of his past choices, as per The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. Steffy Forrester, Eric's wife, expresses gratitude towards Finn and Bridget Forrester for their contributions in the operating room.

Stephanie Forrester surprises Eric by offering him a chance at a heavenly afterlife, but he ultimately declines due to his memories and determination. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that there are difficult times ahead, but there is a glimmer of hope as Finn's research could lead to Eric's recovery.

Does Finn save Eric?

(L) Dr. Finnegan teams up with Bridget to save (R) Eric's life (Image via CBS)

In the newest intense episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric Forrester's family is on edge as they wait for updates on his condition. After a chain of events, Finn and Bridget are dealing with some scary complications during Eric's surgery, as suggested by The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Earlier this week, things got pretty intense when Ridge Forrester, who's got the power to make medical decisions, decided to pull the plug on Eric, just like his dad wanted. But then, out of nowhere, Eric made a little movement with his eye, and everything changed. Then, Finn and Bridget team up to keep Eric stable, even though they have to face some unexpected hurdles.

As the episode goes on, Finn gives an important update, letting everyone know about the issues with Eric's surgery. Ridge, feeling guilty and full of regret, starts to doubt if they should go ahead with the procedure. Even though Finn tries to reassure them that it could still turn out well, the Forrester family is really worried and waiting anxiously.

The Bold and the Beautiful: How many wives has Eric had?

Eric Forrester, a character on The Bold and the Beautiful, has been keeping viewers hooked since 1987 with his crazy love life and over-the-top experiences. Throughout the years, he's been married a whopping nine times.

Eric has had a bunch of marriages in his life that have shaped who he is. Every marriage, from his early years with Stephanie Forrester to his tumultuous marriages with Brooke Logan and Donna Logan, has left a lasting impression on him.

Eric's romantic journey has been made even more interesting with run-ins with manipulative Sheila Carter and controversial Quinn Fuller.

Just keep tuning into CBS to stay in the loop of The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and catch up on any episodes you might have missed on the official CBS website.