Will Ridge pull the plug on Eric in The Bold and the Beautiful? Explained

In the addictive show The Bold and the Beautiful, known for its crazy plot twists and complicated family drama, there's a recent storyline that's got fans all in a tizzy. It's all about Ridge Forrester, who's the ultimate soap opera character, being the son of the legendary Eric and Stephanie Forrester.

He's got a tough decision to make - whether or not to turn off his dad's breathing machine. As the show explores the complicated dynamics of family relationships, Ridge's power to make this call puts the Forrester family's legacy to the test.

The Bold and the Beautiful Season 37 Episode 59 aired on December 14, 2023. The episode is titled 'Bridget and Thorne Advocate for Eric against Ridge'. With all the drama going on, fans are hooked and have some strong feelings about what's happening.

Why did Ridge pull the plug on Eric on The Bold and the Beautiful?

On December 14th, during an intense episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge Forrester found himself in a tough spot as the medical power of attorney. In a heartfelt chat with Eric, he was explicitly told that if things went south, Ridge should make the tough call to pull the plug on life support.

But Ridge's decision isn't going smoothly, as Eric's family members are unexpectedly pushing back. Spoilers suggest there's going to be a lot of family drama, with Brooke openly disagreeing with Eric's wishes and other family members getting ready to challenge Ridge.

Even though the family doesn't agree, Ridge is sticking to his decision and won't give in to pulling the plug. He's also not wavering in his refusal to go along with Finn's suggestion of trying the experimental treatment.

Is Ridge Eric's son on The Bold and the Beautiful? Who is Ridge's biological father?

(L) Ridge and (R) Eric in a still from the show (Image via CBS)

Yes, Ridge Forrester is portrayed as the son of Eric Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. He's the oldest sibling out of Thorne, Kristen, Felicia, and Angela. But then in 2001, things got crazy when they found out Ridge's real dad.

At first, Ridge is shown as a playboy who loves being the golden child. But as time went on, his life took some major turns. He got married to Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan, which ended up bringing more people into the Forrester clan, like Thomas, Steffy, Phoebe, and RJ.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Ridge is the biological son of shipping tycoon Massimo Marone and Stephanie Forrester, which is quite surprising.

Even though Ridge always thought Eric Forrester was his real dad, he finds out that he's Thorne's older half-brother. But this doesn't change his position in the Forrester family - Ridge is still the oldest son and will eventually become the CEO of Forrester Creations.

Fan reactions to Will pulling the plug on Eric

The recent plot twist on The Bold and the Beautiful, where Ridge pulls the plug on Eric, has caused a lot of chatter among fans. People are feeling all sorts of emotions - confused, frustrated, and even in disbelief. One fan, Vixhen, went online to express their concerns about how the storyline is making sense.

The fan expresses their opinion (Image via Soaps She Knows)

They're wondering why Ridge gets to call all the shots with power of attorney while Thorne and Bridget, who know a thing or two about medicine, are left out. Plus, it seems like Donna's feelings and Eric's kids are being ignored.

Tune into The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.