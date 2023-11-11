"When you're a racing driver, you call me, okay?" - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff shares heartfelt conversation with young F1 aspirant

A young F1 aspirant had the chance to meet Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who encouraged him to become a racer, asking him to call him when he finally achieves his dream.

In a wholesome video shared by the team on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, the two can be seen sharing a short conversation. Wolff encouraged the kid to pursue his dream, telling him to call him after becoming a racing driver to discuss his chances with the team.

"So you wanna be a racing driver one day? In Formula 1? Very good. When you're a racing driver, you call me, okay? Then we discuss whether you want to drive for Mercedes. Bye-bye and drive fast," he said.

Toto Wolff is known for his kind-hearted behavior among fans and incidents like these prove it further. There is a clip from Lewis Hamilton's childhood where he imagined what it would be like to be in an F1 car. With him now being one of the most successful drivers in the sport's history (with Mercedes), fans were reminiscent of the clip watching this one.

Mercedes blames degradation for poor Brazil GP performance

Racing in Interlagos earlier, the Brackley-based outfit had a hammered-down performance against their competitors. The drivers reported the pace throughout the race and only one of their cars could make it to the end. It was Lewis Hamilton, finishing P8.

Mercedes' head of trackside performance, Riccardo Musconi, recently revealed that a major reason for the loss of performance in the car was tire degradation.

"The alarm bells went out during the sprint race because after the encouraging first two laps, the degradation of our car was quite high, mainly coming from the rear axle. At that stage we worried about our performance on the Sunday," RacingNews365 quoted him as saying.

The issue with the tire degradation in the Mercedes seemed to be related to their race setup, which was impossible to change after the qualifying session because of the Parc Ferme rules. However, there was another issue at the same time that was earlier pointed out by Hamilton.

He had mentioned that the floor of the car does not do a great job of producing enough downforce on corners, which forces them to increase the front and rear wing angles, affecting the straight-line speed.

This could be a potential issue for them during the race in Las Vegas later this month because of the layout of the track consisting mostly of long straights.