When is John McCook leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? Explained

Eric Forrester from The Bold and the Beautiful is having a farewell party, hinting at actor John McCook's possible departure from the show. Moreover, as per an educated guess, the departure shouldn't come as a surprise for fans anytime after Eric's farewell party, considering his dilapidated health.

Regarding the speculation about John McCook leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, the storyline within the show suggests that his character, Eric Forrester, is facing a terminal illness, fueling rumors of McCook's potential exit. However, the actual status of McCook’s contract remains a mystery.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The farewell party orchestrated for Eric Forrester raises questions about his exit again

A still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Rumors of Eric's death have circulated for months. However, there is still no concrete evidence to confirm whether McCook is leaving the show. This uncertainty leaves fans in suspense about the future of both the actor and his iconic character.

On the other hand, the farewell party orchestrated for Eric raises questions about the futures of both the character and John McCook. The episode follows actor Ronn Moss's exit from the show as Ridge Forrester due to personal reasons. Furthermore, recently, Eric collaborated with his grandson RJ and his wife Donna on his final legacy collection, keeping his deteriorating health a secret.

Unaware that others know about his condition, Eric's health visibly worsens. Thorne Forrester receives a surprise invitation from Eric, who, fearing limited time, quickly organizes the farewell party. Struggling with the thought of losing Eric, Donna Logan tries to support him. Puzzled by Eric's insistence on him coming to Los Angeles, Thorne seeks answers at the party.

Determined to keep his illness private, Eric doesn't reveal the truth, leaving Thorne to gather information from Ridge and others. Meanwhile, after Eric's recent medical crisis, Donna seeks comfort from her sisters, Brooke and Katie. She reveals Eric's collapse and his refusal to get medical help. With the arrival of his son Thorne and daughter Bridget, the party takes on the air of a long goodbye.

Eric and Donna reminisce about their relationship and Stephanie, Eric's significant past love. Flashbacks highlight Eric's life and relationships. Acknowledging his limited time, Eric wishes to see his children and share his remaining moments with Donna, his love.

Meanwhile, Steffy, Carter, Hope, and Ridge discuss a dual ad campaign and struggle with the idea of celebrating while Eric's health is failing. They are concerned about the party and Eric's decision not to fight his illness.

The episode concludes with the family preparing to give Eric a memorable Forrester celebration despite the challenging circumstances, fulfilling what they believe to be his final wishes. Additionally, there are rumors that McCook might retire, leading to his character's death, similar to Stephanie Forrester's exit when actress Susan Flannery retired in 2012.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Did John McCook sign a new contract?

John McCook has been surrounded by rumors regarding a new three-year contract with the show. However, CBS has not officially commented on these speculations. The origin of these rumors was traced back to a writer, Christie Massey, who later admitted to fabricating the story about McCook’s contract under instruction.

Additionally, Massey expressed regret over the misinformation, clarifying that while it's possible McCook signed a new contract, a three-year agreement seems unlikely. This is because soap operas usually renew contracts in the span of one or two years.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What is John McCook's net worth?

A still of John McCook, who plays Eric Forrester (Image via Instagram/@johntmccook)

John McCook has an estimated net worth of around $6 million as of 2023. This wealth reflects his successful career in soap operas. While some sources claim his net worth could be as high as $127 million, most reputable sources, including Forbes and IMDb, suggest it's between $5 to $6 million.

McCook's financial success is not far behind his colleague Katherine Kelly Lang, who has a net worth of $12 million. His role in The Bold and the Beautiful has significantly contributed to his wealth. The show's success has also made many of its stars millionaires, including McCook.

In addition to his long-standing role in The Bold and the Beautiful, McCook has shown versatility by appearing in crossover episodes and guest-starring on other shows. His adaptability and recognition in the entertainment industry have further bolstered his net worth.

In conclusion, the future of John McCook's character, Eric Forrester, in The Bold and the Beautiful remains shrouded in mystery and speculation. While rumors of Eric's departure and McCook's potential exit from the show circulate, concrete evidence is lacking. This uncertainty, coupled with the farewell party for Eric, intensifies the suspense for fans about the fate of both the actor and his character.