Who is Zende's mother on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Zende Forrester Dominguez, a character in The Bold and the Beautiful, comes from a complicated background. He first appeared on the show in 2001 as a child actor named Daniel Smith, and then as an adult from 2015 until 2017. The position was thereafter taken over by Delon de Metz in 2020.

In the show, Zende is an orphan who is adopted by Kristen Forrester and Tony Dominguez on their honeymoon in Africa. The couple bonded with Zende when he was a young boy orphaned by AIDS. They adopted Zende, giving him a new life in Los Angeles. However, the family eventually moved to Florida.

Kristen Forrester: Zende's mother on The Bold and the Beautiful

Tracy Melchior played Kristen Forrester Dominguez from 2001 to 2017, with Teri Ann Linn previously playing the part from 1987 to 1994. As the oldest daughter of Eric Forrester and Stephanie Douglas, Kristen's life is a tapestry of personal and professional experiences.

In the show, she is a talented freelance fashion designer with a career intertwined with her complex personal life. Moreover, her first marriage to Clarke Garrison in 1988 ended in divorce by 1990, marking a turbulent start to her romantic life. Then, Kristen's story takes a significant turn when she meets and marries Antonio Tony Dominguez in 2001.

Tony and Kristen's relationship is notable for its depth and challenges. Especially when they decide to adopt Zende Dominguez, an orphan they encountered during a honeymoon safari in Africa.

This decision not only expands their family but also highlights Kristen's compassionate nature and her commitment to making a meaningful difference in others' lives.

Throughout the series, Kristen's character is involved in various romantic entanglements and family dramas, typical of the genre. Despite these challenges, she remains a figure of resilience and determination. Her occasional returns to Los Angeles, primarily for family and business reasons, signify her strong ties to her roots and her enduring connection to the Forrester family.

What happened to Zende on The Bold and the Beautiful?

In 2015, Zende came back to LA alone, starting as an intern at Forrester Creations. He fell for fellow intern Nicole Avant, but their relationship faced challenges, especially when Nicole became a surrogate for her sister Maya. Zende's relationship with Nicole went through ups and downs, including a breakup and reconciliation.

Furthermore, Zende and Nicole eventually married in a grand ceremony at the Forrester mansion on Valentine's Day, 2017. However, their marriage fell apart, and Zende returned to LA in 2020. Moving forward, he became involved with Zoe Buckingham, but his attention shifted to her sister, Paris Buckingham.

Zende intends to propose to Paris as the story progresses. He is heartbroken, however, when she expresses her contentment with her single status.

Zende's professional existence at Forrester Creations was similarly fraught with difficulties. Despite being Eric Forrester's grandson, he felt disregarded in favor of RJ Forrester. His rage erupted at a large fashion show in November 2023.

All in all, Zende Forrester Dominguez's journey in The Bold and the Beautiful is marked by personal growth and professional challenges. From his adoption by Kristen and Tony Dominguez to his complex relationships and career at Forrester Creations, Zende's story reflects resilience in the face of adversity.