Who dies on The Bold and the Beautiful this week? Explained

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on December 11, 2023, brought a major turning point in Eric Forrester's life. As the boss of Forrester Creations, Eric deals with a health scare that keeps everyone on the edge of their seats, tangled up in family drama and intense emotions.

Even though it's not real, John McCook's portrayal amps up the intense story. Finn and Bridget are in a race against the clock and Ridge is dealing with a tough choice. This soap opera expertly weaves together work and personal problems.

It's another action-packed week of drama on The Bold and the Beautiful that'll have fans sitting on the edge of their seats.

Is Eric Forrester sick in real life?

John McCook, the talented actor who plays Eric Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, is totally fine in real life. The whole confusion comes from the intense storyline where Eric deals with some mysterious health problem.

In the show, he has a heart attack and ends up in a coma. And to make things more interesting, they reveal that he was poisoned. But don't worry, it's all just fiction! In real life, McCook has had some health issues, like fighting COVID-19, but they have nothing to do with what's happening to his character.

Even with all the setbacks in real life, McCook keeps on giving an amazing performance, showing how both he and the character he plays on TV are tough and resilient.

What happens to Eric Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful?

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric Forrester's future is hanging by a thread. He's been married to Stephanie, Brooke, and Quinn Fuller, and he's been in some romantic entanglements with Donna. Eric's character is caught up in a web of complicated relationships.

Eric's health in the show is a big deal and he's dealing with things like coughing up blood, shaky hands, and forgetting stuff, which could be a sign that he's got lung cancer. In the recent episodes, Donna tells everyone about how Eric passed out and refused to get any help, which makes things even more complicated.

Thorne is struggling with Eric's goodbye plans, and rumors are going around about the character possibly dying. This is making everyone wonder if the actor might be thinking about retiring, according to the Daily Express US.

Does Beth Logan marry Eric Forrester?

(L) Beth and (R) Eric have a complicated love story (Image via CBS)

In The Bold and the Beautiful, the love story between Beth Logan and Eric Forrester gets all tangled up in a rollercoaster of emotions. From their college days when Beth was head over heels for Eric, things took a twist when he ended up marrying Stephanie instead.

Later on, Beth ended up finding happiness in marriage with Stephen Logan, and together they started a family of four. But, fate had other plans in store. It decided to bring Beth and Eric back together again, after thirty long years, when they unexpectedly bumped into each other at a fancy event held in the Forrester mansion.

Even though Eric married Donna Logan, who he was with while still married to Stephanie, the complicated love story between Beth and Eric keeps on changing, and The Bold and the Beautiful fans can't wait to see what happens next.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS, Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube TV.