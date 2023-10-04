Ahsoka episode 8 was undoubtedly the best episode in the miniseries as fans got to witness an epic finale. However, the ending was a very stressful cliffhanger.

Ahsoka and Sabine could not stop Thrawn and the Grand Mothers, and were left stranded on planet Peridea. However, the only person who got killed was none other than Morgan Elsbeth, and according to die-hard fans of the Star Wars franchise, she had it coming.

Episode 8 was titled Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord. It was directed by Rick Famuyiwa and written by Dave Filoni and released on Disney+ on October 3, 2023.

Ahsoka season 1 ending explained: What happened to Ezra?

Ahsoka episode 8 came to an end with an unexpected cliffhanger. However, the only death in it was the passing of the sinister Morgan Elsbeth.

The clash of the titans took place in Peridea, and unfortunately, Thrawn and the Grand Mothers managed to get the upper hand. Ahsoka and Sabine failed to stop them in their tracks and the villains escaped Peridea unharmed. They even took the mysterious cargo with them.

This left Ahsoka and Sabine stranded on the planet all alone. However, it looks like neither of them were too bothered by what had happened.

There is a huge chance that Ahsoka agreed with Thrawn that since the former was an honorable warrior, her true place was on a treacherous planet like Peridea.

Ahsoka and Sabine were not the only ones on this planet. They were joined by Baylon Skill and Shin Hati. Only faint glimpses of these two characters were shown during the closing montage.

Unfortunately, it is certain that if the show gets renewed, there is no chance that the actor who played Skill, Ray Stevenson, will return. Stevenson passed away earlier this year.

It's worth noting that the Mark IV architect droid professor, Huyang (voiced by David Tennant), made it out alive at the end of Episode 8.

Whatever transpired in Ahsoka episode 8 was not entirely unfortunate though. Ezra managed to escape by hiding in Thrawn’s Star Destroyer, which was heading for planet Dathomir. He did not stay there for long, but fans of the show are speculating that a reunion with Chopper and Hera is definitely on the cards.

Renewing the show for another season would be a wise move by Disney as a conclusion like this was perfect for plot developments in the future. Since the New Republic is aware of both Thrawn's return and where he is headed, continuing this saga would make plenty of sense.

Will Ahsoka have a second season?

There has not been any announcement if The Mandalorian spinoff will get another season. There are several open plotlines and many will view it as an injustice to the the story and characters if these are left up to the audience's interpretation.

Thrawn's power is rising and our heroes have to find a way to survive in Peridea, and possibly get out of there.

As noted earlier, if Disney gives the green light for season 2, Ray Stevenson, who played Baylon Skill, will not be present. Before his demise in May 2023, he spoke with EW, where he described the overwhelming experience of working on the show.

Stevenson said:

"One of the things that was so overwhelming at first was the costumes are works of art. And the set designs. You think, 'Who designed this?'

"And then you look at the set construction that is surrounding you — the technical and creative talent is quite breathtaking. And you've got to summon it up from the balls of your feet stand your ground and own the space."

He further stated:

"You're given that confidence from [executive producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau] and from your fellow actors, which is incredible…. Everybody works at such a pitch.

"I must admit that what I'm overwhelmed with overall is a humility of greatness from the top all the way down through every department — the hours put in, the quality of work — and you can't wait to get back to set and see what's going to be revealed that day."

Ray Stevenson was 58 when he died. Some of his other projects were King Arthur, Rome, Punisher: War Zone, Kill the Irishman, RRR, and The Three Musketeers.