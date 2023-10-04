Does Ahsoka episode 8 have a post-credit scene? Explained

Ahsoka season 1 finale aired on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The eighth episode, which was also the final of the first season, was titled Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord. Rick Famuyiwa directed the same based on a script by Dave Filoni.

The finale ended in a cliffhanger, throwing open the possibility of a second season for the show.

In the episode, viewers saw the arrival of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and the Great Mothers over Dathomir.

Meanwhile, Ahsoka, Huyang, and Wren join the Noti and make a new home on Peridea, which was the Dathomiri’s ancient homeworld. The spirit of Ahsoka’s mentor, Anakin Skywalker, watches them. Admittedly, episode 8 was a thrilling ride but did not have any post-credit scene, making the finale all the more arresting.

How does Ahsoka episode 8 finale pave the way for season 2?

The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord also witnessed the much-awaited reunion of General Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

This happens after an Imperial shuttle flies into a Rebel Starfleet ship’s bay. A stormtrooper embarks and gets sniffed by Chopper the droid. Eventually, the stormtrooper is revealed to be Ezra, paving the way for one of the highlights of the finale.

The season 1 finale, however, did not feature any major cameo. So, the viewers who expected some glimpses of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Baby Yoda, or Boba Fett, were left disappointed.

Episode 8 also did not have a post-credit scene but it clearly indicated what to expect in the next offering from The Mandalorian spin-off. Whether it be Filoni’s standalone feature film or season 2, the tale is expected to continue keeping Thrawn in focus.

That’s because the season 1 finale hinted that Grand Admiral Thrawn intends to push his The Thrawn campaign further. In other words, the Imperial military leader wants the gang or Empire to get back together, which means the following Star Wars projects will see a plethora of military and political maneuvers by him.

An implosion of the New Republic is on the anvil as well. Even though this arc sounds pre-Kylo Ren, there is every chance that the second season of Ahsoka will deal with this. As of today, there is no confirmation of the next season but a recent tweet by the official X handle of the show termed episode 8 as the “season finale,” and not the “series finale.”

Given everything, season 2 of the Rosario Dawson-led show may not arrive anytime soon since nothing has been locked yet. There is no official update about the same, no release date, cast details, and the like. Though fans are eager to see the next step for Ahsoka Tano and the gang, they have to wait a little longer.

In the meantime, ardent Star Wars fans can look forward to The Mandalorian season 4. In the second season of the space Western TV series, they got acquainted with the live-action form of Tano for the first time. So, the events in season 4 may just set the way for Ahsoka season 2.

Now, The Mandalorian season 4 also has no release date or new development after it was greenlit some months back. However, Rick Famuyiwa, the series’ executive producer and director, told Collider way back in April that the production would start soon.

All episodes of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka are streaming on Disney+.