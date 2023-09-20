Who plays Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka? Everything to know about the actor

Fans are buzzing with excitement as the highly anticipated Disney+ series Ahsoka episode 6 reveals Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action. Certain characters become prominent in the Star Wars universe, enthralling viewers with their intricacy and mystery. Grand Admiral Thrawn is one such figure. He is a great strategist and a strong foe of the Rebel Alliance.

In Ahsoka, Grand Admiral Thrawn is portrayed by Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen. But what makes Lars the ideal option to portray Thrawn on film, and who is the actor that plays this intriguing one of the rebels' strongest and most fearsome foes?

Who does Lars Mikkelsen play in Ahsoka?

Grand Admiral Thrawn is a character from the Star Wars universe. He belongs to the Chiss species, an extraterrestrial race from the Unknown Regions. Thrawn is regarded as one of the most formidable opponents the Rebel Alliance has ever encountered. He is a great thinker and a crafty tactician.

Thrawn originally appeared in Timothy Zahn's 1991 book Heir to the Empire. Thrawn, who commands the Imperial Fleet in the book, conducts many successful missions against the Rebel Alliance. Despite being defeated by the Rebels, Thrawn is still a beloved figure among fans.

Grand Admiral Thrawn In Ahsoka Episode 6 (Image via Disney+)

As the reviews for the newest episode of Ahsoka are out, Grand Admiral Thrawn was hailed as the star of the recent episode. Portrayed by Lars Mikkelsen, the Danish-born actor is well-known for his versatility and wide range of roles in film and TV.

Although he might be unfamiliar to some, Mikkelsen's skill and versatility have made him the perfect candidate to portray the nuanced character of Thrawn. Lars had also previously voiced Thrawn in the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

More details about Lars Mikkelson as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Mikkelsen is most recognized for his roles in House of Cards, Sherlock, and The Killing. Furthermore, he has appeared in the Doctor Strange, Clash of the Titans, and Casino Royale movies. Given his impressive acting accomplishments, Mikkelsen has established himself as the ideal candidate to portray the sophisticated and cerebral Grand Admiral Thrawn.

It is evident from Ahsoka episode 6 that Lars Mikkelsen's portrayal of Grand Admiral Thrawn was one to remember. He mirrors the animated Star Wars Rebels persona in appearance and voice. Mikkelsen's commanding vocal presence is important for a character like Thrawn to capture the character's cool-headed demeanor.

A powerful scene from the most recent episode is when Thrawn's fleet chanted his name over and over again as the Grand Admiral walked among their ranks (Image via Diseny+)

In interviews, Mikkelsen has stated his intention to give Thrawn a nuanced and complicated persona. Thrawn is more than just a bad guy; he's a skilled tactician with a distinctive view of the galaxy. Thrawn will become a strong and captivating presence in the Star Wars world thanks to Mikkelsen's performance, which promises to explore the intricacies of his character and depict Thrawn from an alien viewpoint.

The casting of Lars Mikkelsen to play Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka is evidence of Disney's commitment to providing top-notch Star Wars content for fans. After the events of Return of the Jedi, Ahsoka is getting ready to investigate the secrets of the Star Wars universe, and fans could look forward to seeing more of Grand Admiral Thrawn, played by Lars Mikkelsen.