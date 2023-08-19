Who is Mary Elizabeth Winstead? Meet the star who plays Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka

Ahsoka is the latest addition to the expansive Star Wars shows being released on Disney+ next week. The series will focus on Ahsoka Tano, played by the charming Rosario Dawson (of Daredevil and Luke Cage fame). Coming as a follow-up to the successful Star Wars Rebels series, Ahsoka will reunite with several of her old friends and enemies, finding her place in the universe as a former Jedi and a member of a tight-knit family.

The official synopsis for the upcoming Disney+ show reads:

"Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

The upcoming Disney+ series is set to feature the popular Star Wars character Hera Syndulla, which will be played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Popular for roles in shows like Fargo and films like Birds of Prey, Winstead will be bringing the character to life for the first time in a live-action setup. As such, this is creating a lot of hype among viewers.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be the latest addition to the upcoming Star Wars series, Ahsoka

As stated abover, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who is best known for her roles in films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) and Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof (2007), is playing the role of Hera Syndulla. Interestingly, from the first look of it, she seems like a perfect fit for the character in the live-action series. The character already has a rich history as a key figure in the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead was born on November 28, 1984, and rose to prominence as an actress in the role of Jessica Bennett in the NBC soap opera Passions. She achieved success with her performances as Lucy Gennero-McClane, John McClane's daughter, in Live Free or Die Hard (2007).

The Beauty Inside (2012), The Spectacular Now (2013), Faults (2014), Alex of Venice (2014), and Swiss Army Man (2016) are just a few of the critically acclaimed independent films she has appeared in since her performance as an alcoholic struggling with sobriety in the Sundance drama Smashed (2012).

As for her new role as Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka, Mary Elizabeth Winstead said:

"Having a character who's already existed and has such a rich history on something like Rebels, as an actor, it's incredible"

She further added:

"Because sometimes we're tasked with creating our own backstories or trying to flesh out a character that doesn't really have that much on the page. And so to play a character that has season after season of storylines and complex histories with everyone in their life and relationships and experiences was really something I've never experienced quite like that."

Winstead also talked about the character of Hera and what viewers can expect from the character in the series, sharing:

"I see Hera as an incredibly strong but complicated person," Winstead sats. "She is very maternal, but also she's this leader of this crew. And as we see, she continues and becomes a general. And so she's leading quite a lot of people and she's become something of a legend in her own right."

About Hera Syndulla

A still from Stars Wars Rebels featuring Hera Syndulla (image via Disney/Lucasfilm)

Hera Syndulla was a major character in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Aside from being the Ghost ship's captain and a major figure in the Rebellion, she is also the de facto leader of the Ghost crew, which consists of Chopper the droid, Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, Sabine Wren, and Garazeb Orrelios.

For four seasons, viewers followed the Ghost crew as they waged war as rebels on the imperially occupied planet Lothal and elsewhere, with Hera serving as the group's compass and revered leader. She also was at the heart of a Rebel's love story, eventually having a son with slain Jedi Kanan Jarrus.

Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 23, 2023. The action-packed show will look towards continuing the success of Star Wars series like The Mandalorian, which has enjoyed a resounding success.