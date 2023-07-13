Ahsoka release date and time: When and where to watch the latest Star Wars show

The vast cosmos of Star Wars continues to expand, and Ahsoka Tano, who once sparked controversy among fans, is now making a substantial impact in her standalone narrative.

Originating as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan, a narrative arc many initially deemed inconceivable, Ahsoka evolved from an overconfident apprentice into a judicious Jedi Knight.

She valiantly stood her ground, facing former master Anakin Skywalker, now transformed into Darth Vader, in the Star Wars Rebels. After her seemingly final showdown with Vader, she astoundingly emerged alive, further entrenching herself in the Star Wars universe with her live-action debut in The Mandalorian and a cameo in The Book of Boba Fett.

Now, two and a half years since the initial announcement, the Ahsoka spin-off is almost ready to launch, with fans eagerly awaiting fresh insights into this captivating character's journey.

Ahsoka arrives on August 23, 2023, exclusively on Disney+

Clear your schedule for August 23, 2023 - The Star Wars series is set to make its debut on Disney+ (Image via Lucasfilm)

The Star Wars series is set to air its first episode on August 23, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. As anticipation builds, Star Wars enthusiasts can revisit the previous series to prepare for Ahsoka's imminent arrival.

The first glimpse of the Disney+ series was offered in 2022 at Star Wars Celebration, with tantalizing footage restricted to attendees. The brief preview hinted at links to the Rebels series and the inclusion of Hera Syndulla, the Twi'Lek pilot of the Ghost.

Disney+'s 2023 sizzle reel offered the first public glimpse of the show, featuring Tano preparing for her upcoming quest. On April 7, 2023, a hint turned into reality with the launch of the series' first official teaser trailer.

The preview provided a peek into the live-action portrayals of various Star Wars Rebels figures, including Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla. It subtly signaled the forthcoming appearance of the fresh Sith character, Baylan, and the formidable Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Then on July 11, 2023, the full official trailer was released, offering a more detailed look into these characters' roles and what we can anticipate in the new series.

Ahsoka @ahsokaofficial



Watch the brand-new trailer and experience the two-episode series premiere of Once a rebel, always a rebel.Watch the brand-new trailer and experience the two-episode series premiere of #Ahsoka , a Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus Once a rebel, always a rebel.Watch the brand-new trailer and experience the two-episode series premiere of #Ahsoka, a Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/O261N2IngF

A direct sequel to Star Wars Rebels: Exploring Ahsoka's story and the fate of the rebels

Journey back to the Rebellion era: The series delves into Tano's story and reveals what happened to the rebels (Image via Lucasfilm)

Like other recent projects in the Star Wars universe, specifics about the storyline are strictly confidential at this point. However, the end of her episode on The Mandalorian hinted that Ahsoka would pursue Grand Admiral Thrawn, a ruthless antagonist from Star Wars Rebels.

The series could potentially explore Tano's story and the fate of the Rebels, becoming a direct sequel to Star Wars Rebels.

Rosario Dawson is reprising her role as Ahsoka following her well-received performance in The Mandalorian. The cast includes Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla.

Other cast members include Ray Stevenson as a Sith named Baylan, David Tennant as droid Huyang, Ivanna Sakhno in an undisclosed role, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, and Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth. Lars Mikkelsen is set to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn to life in his live-action debut.

Exploring the series' future: Potential for continuation and placement in the timeline

A universe expanding: Looking ahead at the future of Ahsoka and its role in the ever-evolving Star Wars timeline (Image via Lucasfilm)

The upcoming Star Wars series is currently being marketed as a miniseries, suggesting a single-season story. However, success has led other Disney+ series initially labeled as miniseries, such as Loki, to gain additional seasons, leaving the door open for the upcoming Star Wars series' potential continuation.

The events of the Disney+ series are set to occur after her appearances in The Mandalorian season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett, placing it between the timeline of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Ahsoka @ahsokaofficial Check out the new poster for #Ahsoka and experience the two-episode series premiere of the Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus Check out the new poster for #Ahsoka and experience the two-episode series premiere of the Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/3cvk6YzGpT

As such, it explores the time after the fall of the Empire and before the First Order's rise. With the confirmed appearance of Anakin Skywalker, fans might be treated to flashbacks providing insights into Ahsoka's early years.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes