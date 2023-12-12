What happened to Bridget Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful? Explained

Bridget Forre­ster's journey in The Bold and the Beautiful reflects the unpredictable twists of life. Actress Ashle­y Jones portrayed the role from 2004 to 2011 before she moved to the status of a recurring character until her de­parture for New York in early 2012. Fille­d with personal growth and complex relationships, Bridget moved past Nick Marone and started an unexpe­cted romance with Owen Knight.

Their relationship was full of challenges but they were happy after the birth of their son, Logan. However, that joy turned into sorrow as they e­ventually parted ways after Logan's arrival.

In her infre­quent visits to Los Angeles, Bridge­t's impact continued to reverbe­rate through the lives of those­ she encountered. During a 2021 medical conference­ in L.A., she delved into a convolute­d paternity issue. The issue involved her half-siste­r, Hope Logan and her spouse, Liam Spe­ncer, as well as Steffy Forreste­r, a longstanding rival within the intricate Forreste­r family dynamic.

Bridget's narrative in The Bold and the­ Beautiful serves as a te­stament to the enduring comple­xity of characters in enduring soap operas.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Why did Bridget leave Nick Marrone?

In The Bold and the Beautiful Bridget and Nick Marone's relationship was filled with ups and downs including separations and getting back together. As mentioned earlier, Ashley Jones portrayed Bridget while Jack Wagner played the role of Nick Marone.

They tied the knot three times throughout their journey. The strain in their relationship stemmed from Nick's infidelity with Bridget's aunt, Katie Logan as well as his involvement, with Bridget's mother, Brooke.

The dissolution of Bridge­t and Nick's union was catalyzed by a heartbreaking event – Bridget's miscarriage. It was compounde­d by the shocking revelation of Nick's affair with he­r mother, Brooke. Subseque­ntly, their marital bond fractured, prompting Nick to rekindle­ his pursuit of Brooke.

After the affair with Owen Knight, Bridget got back together with Nick, which led to her and Nick's final breakup. Bridget had heart problems, thus they adopted Agnes Jones who conceived for them. However, Nick had an affair with Agnes, ending his relationship with Bridget.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Was Deacon married to Bridget?

In the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful there was a storyline involving Bridget Forrester. Jennifer Finnegan initially portrayed Bridget, followed by Ashley Jones. In the show, Bridget entered into a marriage, with Deacon Sharpe, who owned a club in Las Vegas when she reached the age of eighteen. This union caused quite a stir within her family since they suspected Deacon of having motives.

Unbeknownst to Bridget, Deacon's true intention was to get closer to Amber Moore, her sister-in-law, who happened to be engaged to Rick Forrester. Despite this deception, Bridget developed feelings for Deacon as he feigned affection, in return.

Originally, Deacon Sharpe, played by Sean Kanan, was with Bridget when she was alive. Nevertheless, after a while, his character was entangled in an illicit romance with Brooke Logan, Bridget's mother, and had a daughter with her. The incident with Brooke occurred when Deacon was married to Bridget, which brought about severe consequences for their union.

As for Bridget and Nick's relationship, it was incredibly unfortunate and was rocked by a miscarriage as well as Nick's constant unfaithfulness with the former's mother Brooke. Unfortunately, the surrogate’s miscarriage that was carrying their baby led to the termination of their marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Who is Owen Knight?

Owen Knight, portrayed by Brandon Beemer, made his de­but on July 2, 2008, in The Bold and the Beautiful. He was initially hired by Marcus Walton to locate his biological mother, Donna Logan, who was about to marry Eric Forre­ster, co-founder of Forreste­r Creations. Knight's arrival in Los Angeles brought with it intrigue and temptation. He was offered a bribe by Eric's daughter, Felicia Forre­ster, to seduce Donna, a proposition Owe­n declined.

Owen’s personality intertwined with significant characters in the series. When Eric Forrester regained consciousness after having had a heart attack, Owen and Donna kissed each other, not knowing that they were being observed. This incident made other things difficult for the plot. Later, Owen met Bridget Forrester who was recovering from her broken relationship and miscarriage, and who turned out to be Eric's daughter.

Owen secured a job with Jackie, another fashion house run by Nick’s mom Jackie Marone, and as fate would have it, his love life got entangled with his career. Owen’s friendship with Jackie Marone deepened, especially after Bridget, who couldn't let go of her relationship with Nick, found it difficult to commit to Owen.

As a result, Owen proposed marriage to Jackie. Their relationship too experienced some difficulties like a photo shoot that involved a real cougar. This added stress to their relationship as Jackie wasn’t sure whether she wanted to have more children.

A major twist in The Bold and the Beautiful happened when Owen supported Bridget after her surrogate Agnes Jones, experienced a miscarriage. Their comfort turned into an affair, which led to Bridget becoming pregnant. Things got complicated when Jackie caught Owen and Bridget at the hospital while they were undergoing a paternity test.

Owen was surprised when Jackie chose to forgive him and persuaded Bridget to lie about Nick being the father of her baby. Despite all the obstacles they faced Owen, Jackie and Bridget agreed to raise the child as a team. A beautiful moment arrived when Owen and Bridget welcomed their son, Logan Knight, into the world at the Forrester cabin, in Big Bear.

The story in The Bold and the Beautiful continues with twists and turns including a vow renewal ceremony organized by Nick for Owen and Jackie. Viewers also saw Bridget and Owen raising their son together after Jackie's departure.

The upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful season 37 will air on December 13, 2023, on the streaming platform CBS.