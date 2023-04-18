How old is Jacqueline MacInnes Wood? All about her marriage to Evan Ruspoli as The Bold and the Beautiful star announces pregnancy

Actress, musician, and television personality Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and her husband Elan Ruspoli are all set to welcome their fourth child. The 36-year-old revealed the news during her appearance on an episode of The Talk on Monday, which was also her birthday.

When she announced the news, Jacqueline added:

"I'm pregnant again! Every time I'm here, I'm always announcing that I'm pregnant. All I wanted for my birthday was to eat and sleep."

She also celebrated the 9,000th episode of the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. She appears as Steffy Forrester Finnegan on the show and has been playing the role since 2008. Speaking about the entire experience, she said:

"This is a real feel-good episode. Not a heavy drama, just a walk down memory lane for Steffy – love, family."

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Elan Ruspoli began dating in 2016

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Elan Ruspoli have been romantically linked since 2016 (Image via Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Elan Ruspoli began dating in 2016 and got engaged in November 2017. Jacqueline announced her engagement on Instagram and mentioned it was a surprise as she added:

"Biggest surprise of my life. IM ENGAGED!! Elan, you are my everything and I can't wait to begin this new chapter with you. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.. I love you beyond words. My soulmate."

The pair tied the knot during a vacation in 2018, off the coast of Sardinia. The duo welcomed their first son in March 2019 and on the occasion of Father's Day, Wood wrote on Instagram that she was happy to witness Elan becoming a father.

The pair's second child, Lenix, was born in February 2021 and they welcomed their third child, Brando, into the world in May 2022. Wood disclosed the same on Instagram and wrote:

"And then there were 3. Meet ..Brando Elion Ruspoli."

Elan Ruspoli is a talent agent at Creative Artist Agency and joined the company in 2007. He has worked with various clients including Alex Wolff, Tom Burke, Jeffrey Wright, and Shea Whigham. He later joined William Morris Endeavor Entertainment as a partner.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is known for her performance in The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood started playing Steffy Forrester in the soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful in 2008. Although she exited in 2013, she returned in 2015 and continues to play the role until today.

She has also been nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards for her performance as Steffy Forrester. She also won an award in the Lead Actress category at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.

She has been featured in films like Nightmare at the End of the Hall, Skyrunners, Turn the Beat Around, Final Destination 5, and Her Husband's Betrayal.

