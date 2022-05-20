Who is Jessica Kovacevic? Amber Heard's talent agent claims actress should have been as famous as Jason Momoa post Aquaman

American actress Amber Heard's agent, Jessica Kovacevic, testified on May 19 that Heard had missed out on career opportunities due to online criticism over her allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In her claims in a pre-recorded deposition, Kovacevic, who is Heard's agent at talent agency WME, said that Heard should have gotten more roles in films and television, along with sponsorship deals, since she was the lead in Aquaman, which garnered more than $1 billion worldwide when it was released in December 2018.

However, the agent claimed that aside from Aquaman 2, Heard has only filmed an independent film called In the Fire in the last two years, unlike her former co-star Jason Momoa, who instantly shot to fame.

Kovacevic revealed that she was slated to feature in an Amazon film alongside Gael Garcia Bernal, but she was dismissed from the production.

“No one can say out loud, ‘We’re taking this away from her because of this bad press,’ because it’s nothing she did. It’s all hearsay, and it’s all whatever. But there’s no other reason.”

Amber Heard is suing in response to three remarks made by Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, in the media in 2020. In those comments, Waldman labeled Heard's charges an "abuse hoax" and said Depp was the victim of an "ambush."

Amber Heard getting bashed online made everything worse for her career

Earlier on the same day, Ron Schnell, a technology specialist who had studied nearly a million critical tweets about Heard, was contacted by Heard's staff. Schnell said that Adam Waldman was mentioned in around one-quarter of the tweets in his sample.

Waldman's comments, according to Kovacevic, "added fuel to the fire."

“No one is going to say to me, ‘Oh, we can’t hire her because of these tweets.' They just don’t want to hire someone that has bad press around them from these accusations. No one wants someone who’s being accused of being a liar, and making something up and abusing somebody — no one wants that association with their project.”

Amber Heard received a $2 million contract for her role in Aquaman 2, released next year. Given the popularity of the first picture, Kovacevic believes she should have been able to attract a higher price.

Heard testified that her part in the sequel had decreased, and she is doubtful if she will appear. Earlier she also stated that she struggled to maintain her role in the film.

Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman, has earned a lot more work since then, but "even a small percentage of that did not happen for her," according to Kovacevic. She said that Heard performed well with Aquaman audiences and had positive feedback, and that the only reasonable explanation for her professional issues was the internet rage.

After defending her against Depp's defamation claim for many days, Amber Heard's team is now on the offense, attempting to show their $100 million counterclaim that Depp's lawyer, who labeled her claims a "hoax," damaged Heard's career.

The trial will resume on Monday, May 23.

Edited by Sayati Das