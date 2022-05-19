Who is Kristina Sexton? Amber Heard's acting coach claims Johnny Depp made actress cry before classes 

American actress Amber Heard's acting coach, Kristina Sexton, with whom the star worked from 2011 to 2017, testified that she could reveal when Heard was genuinely crying since she often had trouble producing real tears while acting.

Kristina Sexton said in a Virginia hearing on May 18 that she got accustomed to seeing Heard weep during their acting sessions owing to frequent conflicts between Heard and her then-husband, Johnny Depp.

In a December 2019 deposition, Sexton said:

"As [their] relationship progressed and the fighting got heavier, I would have to build in time because she'd be sobbing at the beginning of sessions, and we couldn't work until we got her together."

This week, Sexton's evidence was presented to the jury in Johnny Depp's continuing defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

On May 18, a Virginia jury heard Sexton explain her professional and personal connection with Heard. Sexton claimed she was friendly with Heard, who invited her on birthday trips and holidays in addition to serving as her acting instructor.

Sexton described Amber Heard and Depp's early relationship as "incredibly lovey-dovey and passionate" and "always together in a positive way." However, Sexton stated that she saw less of them together as time passed and would frequently hear loud disagreements when inside their house for acting sessions.

"It went from being like a normal couple to very tension-filled, especially those last few months that they were together."

Kristina Sexton revealed that most of Amber Heard's acting sessions would start with her crying.

When they started working professionally together, Sexton claimed Heard was never late for classes in her home studio. But, Sexton explained, she gradually had to start including "cushion time" in their sessions because Depp and Amber Heard would have heated debates or clashes that would leave Amber Heard in tears.

"I would say that last year they were together, probably 80 to 90% of our sessions began with her crying."

In her statement, Sexton stated that she could tell when Heard's emotions were genuine because "ironically, she has a little difficulty crying acting-wise."

Heard sobbed multiple times during her four days of hearing earlier this month when recounting the abuse she claims to have experienced at the hands of Depp.

Sexton stated that she cared for Heard and attempted to comfort her when she was upset.

"I have a caretaker personality, so I would prioritize taking care of the person in front of me over doing work, which is why I ended up building in all that extra time."

Whitney Henriquez, Heard's sister, testified that she saw Depp repeatedly punch Heard during a dispute shortly after they married. On the same day, two of Heard's former pals and her makeup artist testified.

The lawsuit revolves around Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece, in which she implied she was a survivor of domestic and sexual assault. Depp was not directly mentioned in the article.

Depp has still accused Heard of destroying his image and career by implying he assaulted her. In opening arguments, a trial representative for the actor stated that the newspaper "falsely and unfairly characterized Mr. Depp as a villain."

Amber Heard has refuted Depp's defamation claims by countersuing him for $100 million and alleging that he abused her many times before and during their marriage, which ended in divorce in 2016. Depp has dismissed the allegations.

