What time will Young Sheldon season 7 episode 1 premiere on CBS? Plot, trailer, and more

The final season of Young Sheldon, the popular spinoff to The Big Bang Theory, is set to arrive soon. The chronicles of Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage) and his family in Texas are ending with the series' seventh and final season. During the six previous seasons, viewers got a look into the life of Sheldon as he was growing up. The story also delved into the lives of each of his family members.

The first episode of Young Sheldon season 7 will premiere on CBS on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. The season will have a total of 14 episodes. An hour-long finale will conclude the series on May 16, 2024.

Young Sheldon season 7 episode 1 premiere date across different time zones

Young Sheldon will premiere the first episode of season 7 on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. It will air live on CBS, but subscribers of Paramount+ Premium will also be able to watch it on the same day.

The episode will be available on Paramount+ a day after it airs on CBS.

Here are the release dates and times for episode 1 of season 7 across different time zones:

Pacific Time - 5 pm - February 15, 2024

Central Time - 7 pm - February 15, 2024

Eastern Time - 8 pm - February 15, 2024

British Summer Time - 1 am - February 15, 2024

Indian Standard Time - 5.30 am - February 16, 2024

Central European Summer Time - 2 am - February 16, 2024

Australian Central Daylight Time - 10 am - February 16, 2024

Philippines Standard Time - 8 am - February 16, 2024

Brazil Time - 10 pm, February 15, 2024

Arabia Daylight Time - 5 am, February 16, 2024

Mountain Daylight Time - 6 pm, February 15, 2024

Japanese Standard Time - 10 am, February 16, 2024

Young Sheldon season 7 episode 1 - What to expect

Season 7 of Young Sheldon will continue where the last season left off. Sheldon was starting an exciting new summer internship opportunity as he flew off to Germany with his mother. Back home, things took a devastating turn as Medford, Texas, suffered a tornado that destroyed many parts of the town.

Missy (Raegan Revord) and George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) luckily survived as they were stuck on the road. Elsewhere, Sheldon's Meemaw (Annie Potts) learned that her house was destroyed in the storm.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled A Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree, and its official synopsis reads:

"News of the tornado reaches Sheldon and Mary in Germany; with the Cooper house in chaos, Missy steps up."

Per the synopsis and trailer, viewers can expect Missy to step up and take charge as the Cooper household deals with the aftermath of the storm. The episode will also explore how Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Many (Amanda McAllister) handle their newborn child while tackling the devastation caused by the storm.

Young Sheldon Season 7 will be closing the chapter on Sheldon Cooper's life in Medford, Texas, and will very likely see him move to California by the end of the series.

Stay tuned for the season premiere, as it will air on CBS on February 15, 2024.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE