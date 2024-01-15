5 big events that need to happen in Young Sheldon season 7

Young Sheldon, the spinoff to the popular CBS series The Big Bang Theory first aired in 2017 and has become a hit among viewers. The series explores the life of Sheldon Cooper, one of the characters on the hit program, and revolves around how he navigates various challenges in life.

Fans are currently gearing up for the release of Young Sheldon season 7, which is scheduled to premiere on February 15, 2024. With 14 episodes and a one-hour finale set to air on May 16, 2024, this season marks the end of the show.

With Sheldon's time at Medford coming to an end, there are several canon events that the upcoming season of the series may explore.

5 events that need to be addressed in Young Sheldon season 7

1) Sheldon's move to Pasadena, California

Chuck Lorre, one of the co-creators of Young Sheldon, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said that the show will follow Sheldon's journey until he turns 15.

To put things in perspective, Sheldon enrolled in Caltech's post-graduate program at the age of 14. This implies that the last season of the prequel may shed light on his move to Pasadena, California, after his time in Medford, Texas. This may include him dealing with a new set of challenges and navigating through different aspects of life.

2) The tragic demise of George Cooper Sr.

Sheldon lost his father long before the events of The Big Bang Theory. When the prequel's plot was revealed, George Cooper Sr.'s death was one of the most eagerly anticipated plotlines as the same had not been addressed in the Jim Parsons-starrer series.

The timeline of season 7 permits, if not requires, the family comedy to deal with George's passing. While the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, the consequences are well known.

Since its team insists on maintaining The Big Bang Theory canon, Young Sheldon season 7 must address the incident since it affected the arc of the Coopers' destiny.

3) Georgie and Mandy's wedding

Season 6 of the spinoff concluded with Georgie and Mandy getting engaged to each other. Their romance is among the prequel's best original storylines, and it would be disappointing for fans if their unexpected yet charming relationship didn't see a significant resolution.

It has also been confirmed that Georgie will get his own spinoff series, and his marriage to Mandy will serve as a precursor to his upcoming title.

4) A conclusion to Paige's story

Sheldon's fellow child prodigy Paige became one of the most liked characters on the show although she was not a main cast member. The previous seasons of Young Sheldon followed Paige's growth and featured her dealing with different kinds of struggles.

It's up to the prequel to provide a fitting conclusion for her character, especially since The Big Bang Theory does not mention her. This will allow fans to bid her goodbye and conclude her role in the title.

5) The start of Georgie's tire business

The Big Bang Theory revealed that Georgie went on to become the owner of the most successful tire business in Texas. However, his entrepreneurial abilities were downplayed in Young Sheldon season 6.

Hence, season 7 may set the groundwork for Dr. Tire (the name of his successful business), an idea that his new spinoff can explore further. Season 7 may also explore the fact that Mandy's parents own a tire shop.

Young Sheldon season 7 is scheduled to premiere on February 15, 2024.