The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers: Brooke explodes at Daphne, Sheila takes revenge on Poppy and Will shuts down Luna

Premiering in 1987, CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful has become a staple of American daytime television, earning praise for its compelling narratives and memorable characters, along with multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. Created by Lee and William Bell, the series explores power struggles in the business world, entangled love lives, and longstanding family conflicts.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming April 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that it will be an interesting day in Los Angeles. Daphne Rose will try her best to continue persuading Carter Walton to move on, Sheila and Poppy will continue their fight at Il Giardino, and Will Spencer will make it clear to Luna that her efforts of trying to woo him will never work out.

What to expect in the April 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

In the April 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, at the Forrester Creations office, Daphne Rose will continue to amp up her efforts of trying to convince Carter Walton that he deserved better and that it would be a good decision for him to move on from his past and look forward to a future with her.

While having the conversation with him, she will also say horrible and mean things regarding Hope Logan, Carter's former partner, which Hope's mother, Brooke Logan, will be able to overhear. Spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan will get extremely angry at Daphne and confront her. In the upcoming episode, she and Daphne will have a showdown, in the middle of which Carter Walton will also be involved.

Meanwhile, at the Il Giardino restaurant, Sheila Sharpe and Poppy Nozawa will continue their food fight. Sheila had accused Poppy of making a huge mistake of getting intimate with John Finn Finnegan years ago, which led to the conception of Luna. Sheila had made their argument physical when she had smashed a piece of cake on Poppy's face.

In the upcoming episode, spoilers of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that Poppy will reach her threshold and end up slapping Sheila Sharpe. Sheila, not being one to back down, will end up retaliating even further. The fight and confrontation between the two will continue to get worse in the coming episode.

In addition to these developments, in the coming episode of the soap opera, Will Spencer will take a stand against Luna Nozawa and her repeated attempts at trying to woo him and destroy his relationship with Electra Forrester. Luna had entered the Forrester Creations office in the disguise of a delivery person and had met Will while she was only wearing her underwear, to try to seek approval from him.

Will had not been pleased at all and had been extremely shocked with Luna's behavior. In the upcoming episode, Will would make it clear to her that her attempts of courting him would never work and that she should stop trying any further. Luna, not being someone who takes no for an answer, will still tell him that she will keep on trying until he gives in to her.

Viewers can catch The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network or stream it anytime via Paramount+.

