The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from April 14 to 18, 2025

The upcoming week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful promises to bring drama and strong emotions. Luna tries harder to get Will’s attention, turning up the heat, while her mother Poppy gets into a wild cake fight with Sheila at Il Giardino. At the same time, Steffy has to break heartbreaking news to her daughter as Liam’s injuries may be too serious to fix.

Last week, Brooke had an embarrassing moment when she stepped out in lingerie expecting to see Ridge, but Taylor showed up instead. This brought back their old rivalry, and Taylor made it clear that Ridge is no longer an option for Brooke. Meanwhile, Luna and Sheila bonded at the bar as Luna planned how to get Will away from Electra.

Romance was in the air as Will and Electra shared some quality time, while Luna watched them in disguise with a pizza trick to get his attention. Brooke was upset over her troubled relationship with Ridge, and Daphne decided she wants Carter for herself after overhearing how he feels about Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 14 to 18, 2025

Monday, April 14: Dangerous desires

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna takes things up a notch when she shows up in lingerie and asks Will, “What should I try on first?” Will is surprised and uncomfortable with her growing obsession. Luna is determined to get his attention, and things are about to get even more intense between them.

Tuesday, April 15: Sheila vs. Poppy

Sheila and Poppy have a huge fight at Il Giardino. Sheila calls Poppy a “slut,” and Poppy doesn’t back down, saying, “I’ve heard all about you.” The two women clash in an explosive scene, with Sheila’s wild behavior making everyone around her uneasy.

Wednesday, April 16: Desert delight

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, things get out of control when Sheila grabs a piece of cake and smashes it into Poppy’s face, saying, “How about some dessert?” The argument turns messy, and Poppy gets embarrassed with the cake all over her. At least she wasn’t shot like others who’ve crossed Sheila before.

Thursday, April 17: Heartbreaking news

At the hospital, Bridget tries to stop Liam from getting out of bed, but he insists he’s fine. Meanwhile, Steffy has to tell Kelly that Liam might not make it to her dance. The situation gets heartbreaking for everyone who cares about him.

Friday, April 18: Reckonings and revelations

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, things get worse when Finn and Grace tell Bridget that Liam’s condition is even worse than they thought. They reveal that his injuries can’t be fixed, leaving everyone in shock and feeling hopeless. The situation turns much more serious than anyone expected.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

