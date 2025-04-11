“Poor character” — The Bold and the Beautiful audience calls out Daphne’s exaggerated mannerisms

The ongoing storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful currently reflects turmoil, as the atmosphere at the Forrester Creations office is riddled with secrets and mistrust.

On one hand, Carter Walton apologized and returned the company to the Forresters, while on the other, Steffy Forrester dishonored her father's promise and fired Hope Logan. In Steffy's fight to convince Carter and break up his pairing with Hope, she sought help from her friend, Daphne Rose.

However, the soap's fans took to social media to discuss the character of Daphne. One viewer, going by the name of Candice Byrd, described her as:

A fan comment about Daphne Rose of B&B (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

Candice was replying to another viewer, Lynette Blythe, on the soap's Facebook fan page, where Blythe claimed to be tired of Daphne's talks and poses.

The original post on Facebook (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

Many fans agreed with Blythe and expressed their dislike for the character.

More fan response to the original post (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

Some viewers thought Daphne should be sent back to Paris, while others believed she was not relevant to the storyline.

More fan responses against Daphne's character (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

Meanwhile, some viewers claimed to like Daphne. A few found her better than Hope and Brooke.

Some fans like Daphne's character (Image via Facebook/@The Bold and the Beautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful: Daphne's story arc so far

Daphne Rose, portrayed by Murielle Hilaire, arrived in Los Angeles during a volatile time for her friend Steffy Forrester, just as the family business, Forrester Creations, was taken away from her family. The company's COO, Carter Walton, staged a coup by signing his name on the LLC papers, egged on by his girlfriend, Hope Logan. Hope's mother, Brooke Logan, was made the new CEO.

Steffy exploited Carter's expansion plans by planting her famous Parisian perfumer friend, Daphne, to offer to join the company's fragrance line. As a delighted Carter and Hope took Daphne in, the latter worked on driving a wedge between the company's leading couple. At the same time, Daphne worked on Carter's conscience, making him feel guilty about his actions.

Soon ridden by guilt, Carter tore up the LLC papers and handed over the company to the Forresters. In response, Steffy Forrester sacked Hope Logan, her longtime rival. Hope expected Carter to walk out in solidarity with her. However, neither her beau, Carter Walton, nor her mother, Brooke Logan, gave up their associations with the Forresters for her.

Hope dumped Carter as she exited the company, while Daphne, by now enamored with Carter's charm and character, moved in to offer a romantic future. However, as seen in the episode aired on Thursday, April 10, 2025, Carter pulled back before kissing her, indicating he was not ready to move on from Hope.

What will likely be Daphne's future arc?

Initially, Daphne came to town on a short commission for her friend. However, her unexpected feelings for Carter have complicated matters. She may now be reluctant to return home anytime soon. On the contrary, she may want to pursue Carter till he reciprocates her feelings.

On the work front, following the successful launch of one of her fragrances, she will continue to create more for the company. As to internal politics, she supports Carter as a redeemed person and blames Hope for the chaos. Although she had a friendly rapport with Zende Forrester, she countered the latter's doubts about punishing Hope Logan.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful shifts focus to Liam Spencer's head injury, as Steffy promises to be there for him. Elsewhere, Luna Nozawa and Sheila Carter strategize to get close to Finn Finnegan, while Deacon Sharpe vows to support his daughter, Hope, through her trouble.

Stay tuned to CBS to catch the latest drama on The Bold and the Beautiful.

