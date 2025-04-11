“Put him and Brooke back together” – The Bold and the Beautiful viewers root for Nick to reunite with Brooke and rattle Ridge

After all the drama, romance, and heartbreak over the years, The Bold and the Beautiful fans are finally in for a long-awaited return, and a glimmer of hope for Brooke Logan's destiny in the bargain.

Ad

Jack Wagner is finally back as Nick Marone, and his return could not have been at a more pivotal moment. With Brooke back on unstable ground with Ridge Forrester, fans are desperate to see her rekindle with someone who once gave her a steadier brand of love.

Nick's return airs June 13, 2025, as Brooke realizes that her most recent round of heartbreak may be the last with Ridge. Their history is messy, but their attraction never died. And for all those weary of Ridge's on-again, off-again antics, Nick offers something different: the possibility of Brooke finally moving on.

Ad

Trending

The news of Jack Wagner's return sent shockwaves through the The Bold and the Beautiful fan base, with social media in a buzz over the possibility of a Nick and Brooke reunion.

A post about the return of Nick on The Bold and the Beautiful fan page was flooded with comments about how Nick and Brooke should get together again. One fan commented on how Nick is better than Ridge.

"Yes. Finally. Put him and Brooke back together. He’s such a better man than Ridge will ever be!"

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Bold & Beautiful Fans)

For many fans, it’s not just about nostalgia but more about giving Brooke a second chance at real happiness.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Bold & Beautiful Fans)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Bold & Beautiful Fans)

Others commented on how Ridge would react when Nick returns. Some speculate that Nick's return would make Ridge jealous.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Bold & Beautiful Fans)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Bold & Beautiful Fans)

Apart from the celebration, some fans questioned if the return of Nick would also answer the absence of Brooke and Nick's son, Jack, who has not been mentioned on The Bold and the Beautiful for a long time.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Bold & Beautiful Fans)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@Bold & Beautiful Fans)

Who is Nick Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Portrayed by Jack Wagner, Dominick "Nick" Marone is the soap's most complicated and intriguing character. Introduced in 2003 as a rough-around-the-edges sea captain who had a problematic past and was embroiled in a twisted history with the Marone dynasty family.

Ad

His love life was as dramatic as his business life was, particularly his relations with Brooke Logan, Bridget Forrester, and Taylor Hayes. Nick and Brooke's romance unfolded against a drama of traumatic events.

When Ridge was believed to have perished on a rescue attempt in South America, Brooke held to Nick, and the holding became love. Their intensity intensified when Brooke became pregnant, and Nick was originally believed to be the father.

Ad

Ad

Though a paternity surprise reordered that, their bond endured. They did marry and have an ugly co-parenting arrangement after Brooke became the biological mom of Nick and Taylor's son, Jack, through a clerical egg donation.

In addition to his cheating, Nick rattled the corporate world. He ran over Marone Industries, took over Forrester Creations in high-intimidation mode, and co-founded Jackie M. Designs with his mom later.

His aggressive tactics in the boardroom often saw him trading barbs point-blank with Ridge and the Forresters, but it was courage in the face of fire and depth of feeling that left Nick standing.

Ad

Whether fighting internal tragedy, adopting a son, or fighting for Brooke's heart, Nick was always an interesting, explosive force to be reckoned with. Now, after being off the canvas for more than a decade (other than a brief dream appearance in 2022), Nick's return in 2025 can rewrite history.

Ad

With Brooke at a crossroads and Ridge slipping back into his old ways, Nick could be the solution to offering a new path that focuses on Brooke's development and emotional health on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More