The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 14, 2025): Brooke and Taylor clash while Luna tests Will's limits

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on April 14, 2025, Brooke and Taylor reignited their rivalry with sharp words and sarcasm. Carter was torn between his feelings for Hope and his growing attraction to Daphne, leaving Brooke both worried and confused.

Ad

Luna surprised Will with a visit that turned intense. She tried to show she had changed, but Will wasn’t sure if she was genuine or bringing more trouble. Electra, meanwhile, struggled with fears about her relationship with Will and whether she was ready to take the next step.

At Il Giardino, Sheila and Poppy had a heated argument about Luna’s past, which ended in a slap and threats. Their fight brought up painful secrets, revealing how much Luna’s truth is affecting everyone around her.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Monday, April 14, 2025

Brooke and Taylor's feud reignites at Forrester

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke and Carter discussed the challenges they’d been facing. Carter admitted how tough things were, especially with Hope pulling away. Brooke noticed the changes around them, both at work and at home. When Daphne joined them, her flirting and eavesdropping didn’t go unnoticed.

Ad

Later, Brooke stormed into the design office, where she and Taylor clashed. Taylor mocked Brooke about her past with Ridge, while Brooke remained focused on her connection with him. The argument was filled with sarcasm, but the tension was clear.

Luna’s bold move with Will

At Will’s home, Luna surprised him by showing up in disguise, pretending to be a delivery person. She told him she didn’t plan to stay long but needed to talk. Luna mentioned their shared trauma and said she understood Will’s pain more than she thought. She even suggested they were more alike than they realized.

Ad

Ad

Will, still hurt, called her dangerous and accused her of trying to manipulate him. Luna, however, remained calm, saying danger could be thrilling. Before leaving, she tested his self-control by undressing and asking which outfit she should wear.

Electra’s fears and Ivy’s support

At Eric’s house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Electra shared her worries with Ivy, afraid that Will might want more than she was ready to give. Ivy reminded her that it was her choice, her body, and her timing. Electra admitted she loved Will but didn’t want to rush. Ivy encouraged her to stay true to herself, reminding her that Will respected her strength. Still, Electra seemed torn between love and fear.

Ad

Ad

Carter and Daphne’s complicated dynamic

At Forrester, Carter thanked Brooke for understanding the kiss with Daphne. While Brooke was supportive, she didn’t trust Daphne. Soon, Daphne interrupted, hinting at her desire for something more with Carter. She was disappointed he wasn’t shirtless and suggested he help her undress.

Carter hesitated, caught between his past with Hope and Daphne’s advances. Daphne pushed him to think about his future, making it clear she wanted to be part of it.

Ad

Sheila and Poppy go head-to-head

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila confronted Poppy about Luna, revealing she knew Luna was her granddaughter. Sheila was angry that Poppy kept this from her and Finn. Poppy tried to defend herself, saying she hoped Finn wasn’t Luna’s father. Sheila accused Poppy of raising a "double murderer," which led Poppy to call out Sheila’s past.

The latest episodes of the show, The Bold and the Beautiful, can be watched on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More