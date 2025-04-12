The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 14 to 18, 2025)

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on American daytime television in 1987 and has received critical acclaim for its storylines and characters as well as numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. The show was created by Lee and William Bell and revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, and family feuds. The Bold and the Beautiful focuses on the lives of the Forresters, Spencers, Logans, and Carters.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful promise a lot of drama in Los Angeles. Luna Nozawa will amp up her efforts to try to seduce Will Spencer, Sheila and Poppy will have a heated argument at II Giardino, and Liam Spencer will try to make it to Kelly's dance.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and the Beautiful from April 14, 2025, to April 18, 2025

1) Luna's repeated attempts to seduce Will Spencer

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna Nozawa will continue to try to woo Will Spencer despite knowing he is in a relationship with Electra. She will meet with Will Spencer at Forrester Creations in just her underwear and then proceed to ask him which ones she should try on first for him. She will also sneak into the Forrester Creations office in disguise, without letting anybody know that it is her.

Will will be extremely shocked to see Luna Nozawa like that, especially after knowing that he had previously turned down her offer of being friends with benefits. Spoilers reveal that while he would take some time to understand what was going on, a part of him could also feel attracted to Luna.

2) Sheila and Poppy's fight at the restaurant

Poppy Nozawa and Sheila Sharpe would meet at II Giardino for lunch and would end up having an extremely heated fight with each other. Sheila will charge at Poppy and call her promiscuous for getting intimate with John Finn Finnegan all those years ago, which ultimately resulted in the birth of their child, Luna Nozawa. Poppy will also defend herself from Sheila's attacks and clap back at her.

At the end of their conversation, both of them would end up ordering dessert, but Sheila would shove a piece of cake in Poppy's face. Viewers will find out more about how their lunch ends after watching the upcoming episodes of the show.

3) Liam's adamant efforts not to try to disappoint Kelly

Recently, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam Spencer suffered from a major heart ailment and had also hit his head. He had been admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery under Doctor Grace Buckingham. In the upcoming week's episodes of the show, Liam Spencer will be shown trying to unhook himself from all the hospital machines to try to get up and attend Kelly's daddy-daughter dance. He will be stopped by Bridget Forrester.

Steffy Forrester will ultimately end up sharing updates about Liam with her daughter, Kelly. While Liam had asked Steffy not to tell her about his health scare, Steffy would deliver a watered-down version of things to Kelly so that she knew where Liam was and why he had been unable to meet her.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.

