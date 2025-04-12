The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 11, 2025): Brooke tries to seduce Ridge while Sheila helps Luna

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on Friday, April 11, 2025. In this episode, Sheila helped Luna when the latter opened up about her crush on Will. Meanwhile, Brooke tried to seduce Ridge in an attempt to win him back. Later, Daphne learned about Carter's feelings for Hope.

For those who are unfamiliar with the daytime drama, The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered on March 23, 1987. Since its inception, the show has been one of the longest-running soap operas in the history of American daytime television. Ideated by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the show centers around the Forrester family.

Everything that happened on the April 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila helps Luna

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on April 11, 2025, Luna talked to Sheila about having a crush on Will. Sheila encouraged her to go for it. While recalling how she nabbed Eric at one point, Sheila said she believed men love women who are bad.

Sheila agreed to help Luna win the love of her life. When Zende ordered a pizza from II Giardino, Sheila offered Luna the opportunity to deliver it to Forrester Creations. Since Luna didn't want to be caught dead there, she decided to get a little creative.

Luna secretly listened to Will’s conversation with Electra. They talked about taking things to the next level, but Electra said that she was not feeling it. When Electra received a message on her phone, she rushed off to report to a meeting. Later, Luna arrived at the scene and spoke to Will in a man’s voice, saying she got what he wanted.

Will is expected to be surprised when Luna makes her move, leaving viewers wondering how he will react when Luna unveils herself. Viewers are eagerly waiting to find out if he will appreciate the special delivery or kick Luna out of Forrester Creations.

Brooke tries to seduce Ridge

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke tried her best to seduce Ridge, attempting to win him back. However, Ridge was not present. On the other hand, Taylor walked in on Brooke and tried to show off her body. When Brooke demanded to know why Taylor was hanging around Forrester Creations, Taylor reminded her of her position in the company.

In a shocking twist, Taylor pointed out that Brooke was using seduction to get Ridge back. Brooke felt dejected after confronting Taylor, the enemy. When Carter sensed something was wrong with Brooke, she opened up about her conversation with Taylor.

Brooke said that she did not know how to work at Forrester Creations without being with Ridge. Carter blamed himself for their breakup. When Brooke asked what happened to his head, Carter admitted that he got into a fight with Deacon about Hope.

Daphne overhears Carter's confession

Later, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne secretly listened to Brooke and Carter's conversation while standing by the door. She overheard Carter saying that he still loved Hope and wanted her back. However, Daphne refused to stand for it.

When Daphne learned about Carter's feelings for Hope, viewers began to wonder whether Carter’s rejection would drive Daphne down a dark path. Daphne's initial reaction suggests that she could get obsessed with Carter, which would make for a compelling storyline.

With secrets piling up and dramatic incidents unfolding in the show's storyline, viewers are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

