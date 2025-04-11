Who is Jack Wagner? Everything to know as the actor returns to The Bold and the Beautiful

American actor Jack Wagner is returning to The Bold and the Beautiful as Nick Marone. According to a Deadline report on April 10, 2025, Wagner will soon be back on the CBS soap opera as Nick in the upcoming storylines. Reports about the actor's return to the show indicate that Jack Wagner filmed his first scenes on April 10, 2025, and his first airdate will be June 13, 2025.

Ad

Previously on the show, Ridge broke up with Brooke and chose to be with Taylor. After a series of turbulent events in her relationship with Ridge, Brooke felt defeated and struggled to accept that her relationship may be irreparably broken.

As she deals with pain and heartbreak, Nick’s unexpected arrival in town is expected to bring forth a rush of memories and unresolved feelings. With Nick's supportive nature, Brooke might find the comfort and stability she desperately seeks. Their reestablished connection is expected to trigger past memories, giving Brooke a chance at happiness and a fresh start away from the shadow of her past relationship with Ridge.

Ad

Trending

More about Jack Wagner as the actor rejoins the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Jack Wagner was born in Washington, Missouri on October 3, 1959. Daytime fans recognize him for his roles in General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, Santa Barbara, and Melrose Place.

In addition to playing Nick Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful, Wagner has appeared in multiple films and television shows, adding to his acting portfolio. Fans can see him in popular productions such as Falling for Christmas, Play Murder for Me, Artificial Lies, The Wedding March, and Ray Donovan.

Ad

While anticipating his future roles, fans are excited to watch him reprise the role of Nick Marone on the CBS daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glance at Nick Marone's character

Ad

According to the show's plot dynamics, Wagner’s character, Nick Marone, first appeared in the daytime drama in 2003. Nick was introduced as the son of shipping tycoon Massimo Marone. His character was presented as an adventurous and ambitious man who worked as a sea captain.

Nick's narrative was heavily influenced by his rivalry with his half-brother, Ridge Forrester. His romantic entanglements with Brooke Logan, Bridget Forrester, and Taylor Hayes were also significant aspects of his character. As the show progressed, Nick took over Marone Industries.

Ad

Ad

Nick was involved in several relationships and conflicts during his time on the show. His storyline added to the drama surrounding the Forrester, Marone, and Logan families. His character developed into both a rival and ally to Ridge.

Despite turbulent moments, Nick remained a significant presence in Brooke’s life, influencing her decisions and shaping her journey throughout the series. Actor Jack Wagner left the role in 2012; however, he returned for the soap's 35th anniversary special episode on March 24, 2022.

Ad

With the latest updates, the actor is set to return to the CBS soap as Nick Marone in June 2025.

Also Read: "The writers forgot to add that part" - The Bold and the Beautiful fans wonder why Steffy hasn't called Liam's family

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More