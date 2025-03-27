The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 26, 2025): Ridge chooses Taylor over Brooke, while Daphne supports Carter during his heartbreak

The latest episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on March 26, 2025. During the episode, Ridge chose between Brooke and Taylor leading to an emotional moment as Brooke begged him to come back. While she reminded him of their love, Taylor told her that Ridge had already moved on.

Ad

The episode also saw Steffy celebrating at Forrester Creations while staying cautious about Brooke’s involvement in both their family business and Ridge’s life. Steffy enjoyed her power but worried that family drama could affect their success.

At the same time, tensions arose at Forrester Creations, tensions arose after Hope and Carter’s relationship fell apart. Hope accused Carter of betraying her by siding with Ridge and Eric leading to a heated argument. Carter felt guilty and heartbroken while Daphne comforted him, hinting at a possible new romance.

Ad

Trending

As the plot of The Bold and the Beautiful moved forward, Finn reassured Steffy that they were now in control of the company. Ridge faced the reality of his decision and despite Brooke’s requests, he chose a future with Taylor, leaving Brooke devastated.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Brooke and Taylor clash over Ridge’s future

Brooke confronted Taylor at Forrester Creations, arguing that Ridge still had feelings for her. Taylor insisted he had moved on and urged Brooke to do the same. However, Brooke refused, saying she and Ridge were meant to be together. She reminded him of their love and begged him to come back, but Ridge stayed silent while the tension grew.

Ad

Later, Ridge admitted that since Taylor gave him a family and precious memories, he needed to move forward. He told Brooke their love was special, but their relationship never truly worked.

He chose Taylor, and a heartbroken Brooke walked out in tears. Ridge hugged Taylor, but doubt lingered on his face, leaving viewers wondering if he felt like he made the right choice.

Ad

Hope and Carter’s relationship crumbles

Hope and Carter’s relationship reached its breaking point after he supported Ridge and Eric’s leadership at Forrester Creations. Hope accused him of betraying her and throwing away everything they had built. She reminded him of his promise to always stand by her, but Carter insisted he had followed his conscience. Their argument grew intense, and Hope walked away.

Daphne, who had been watching, stepped in to comfort Carter. She told him that she understood his pain and reassured him that he did what he believed was right. Daphne subtly hinted at her growing feelings for him, leaving the door open for a possible romance. As Daphne supported him, Carter realized that Hope might never forgive him.

Ad

Ad

Steffy celebrates but remains cautious

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy enjoyed her control of Forrester Creations and told Finn that their family’s legacy was secure again, thanks to Carter’s decision. While Finn shared her excitement, he warned her to stay alert, something Steffy agreed with, admitting that she still saw Brooke as a threat.

She was worried that Brooke would try to manipulate Ridge and regain power at the company and in his life. Daphne briefly stepped away, and Steffy playfully teased her about checking on Carter. Daphne denied it, but her concern for him was clear to both Steffy and the viewers.

Ad

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 26 to April 4, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episode of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback