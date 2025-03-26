The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter gets comfort from Daphne as Ridge turns his back on Brooke

Tough choices mark The Bold and the Beautiful plot for Wednesday, March 26, 2025. In the wake of the restoration of Forrester's power at the company, Brooke Logan wants her relationship with Ridge Forrester back as before. On the other hand, with Hope Logan walking out on him, lonely and remorseful Carter Walton may need Daphne Rose's support.

Ad

The last two episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy Forrester oust Hope Logan from the company as Carter Walton tore up the LLC papers and reinstated the Forrester family as the owners of Forrester Creations. Steffy also warned Carter and Hope's mother, Brooke Logan, against supporting Hope if they wanted to keep their jobs.

Elsewhere, Daphne Rose admitted her liking for Carter when she discussed the company's change of hands with Zende Forrester. Taylor Hayes visited the company office as Steffy thanked Daphne for her role. However, Brooke requested Ridge to get back with her and asked him to choose between her and Taylor.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful will continue to present the relationship dynamics of the Forrester family and their associates.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Carter leans on Daphne's shoulders

Ad

On Tuesday's episode, dated March 25, 2025, Hope Logan was seen walking out on her relationship with Carter Walton. This came after Steffy Forrester fired Hope and shut down her fashion line when she and her family took over the reins of the company from Carter Walton.

Hope Logan had expected Carter Walton to forego his job in Forrester Creations for her and walk away with her. However, he chose to keep his job and his friendship with Ridge Forrester as retribution for his past betrayal. Additionally, he wanted to hold on to his romance with Hope despite not backing her when she needed him.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Carter will feel lonely and heartbroken after Hope's departure. Daphne Rose will fill in the void for him as he needs someone to unburden him. While Carter may consider Daphne a friend and confidante, the latter is eyeing the COO as a romantic partner.

With Hope gone from his life, Daphne may soothe vulnerable Carter till he falls for her. Her moves may involve getting close to Carter, including kissing him.

Ad

Also read: The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 Major Developments to Expect This Week (March 24 to 28, 2025)

The Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge dumps destiny for the love of his life

Ad

For years, the Ridge Forrester-Brooke Logan pairing has been touted as "destiny" on B&B. Tuesday's episode found Brooke Logan imploring Ridge Forrester to come back to her, as they are destined together. Before Ridge could respond, and Brooke could kiss him, Taylor Hayes walked into the situation.

While Ridge informed Brooke that he was committed to a stable relationship with Taylor, Brooke insisted that she and Ridge had always found their way back to each other. She gave Ridge a choice between the two women in his life, hoping that he would want to spend the rest of his life with her.

Ad

The next episode will likely find Ridge choosing to remain with Taylor in his newfound commitment. This will expectedly disappoint Brooke, who may look for retaliation for this latest heartbreak. She will find it tough to believe that Ridge would unchoose her.

Whether this drives Brooke to team up with her daughter, Hope, against the Forresters remains to be seen.

Catch the latest drama on The Bold and the Beautiful, as Carter and Daphne connect and Ridge rejects Brooke once more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback