The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 25, 2025): Steffy and Daphne celebrate as Carter and Hope fall apart

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on March 25, 2025, Brooke pleaded with Ridge to come back to her and rebuild their relationship. Meanwhile, Steffy and Daphne celebrated their takeover of the company without Hope’s intervention.

Carter struggled to fix his relationship with Hope, but she wasn’t ready to forgive him. Even though he insisted their love was worth fighting for, Hope felt betrayed and abandoned. As the episode continued, old wounds reopened, and tough choices had to be made. Hope accused Carter of choosing the Forresters over their relationship, while Steffy and Daphne strengthened their alliance.

Ridge was caught between Brooke and Taylor, each making their feelings clear. By the end of the episode, a big decision looms as Ridge has to choose between Taylor and Brooke.

Brooke asks Ridge to come home

At the beginning of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Brooke tells Ridge she missed him and wants to fix their relationship. She reminded him of their love and asked him to move past their struggles. Ridge, however, wasn’t sure they could go back to how things were.

Brooke believed their love was strong enough to survive and regretted the choices that led them apart. Just as she was growing closer to him, Taylor walked in and saw the emotional moment.

Later, at Forrester Creations, Taylor confronted Brooke, accusing her of trying to win Ridge back despite his commitment to her. Brooke refused to give up, insisting that Ridge always returned to her. As tensions rose, Brooke demanded that Ridge finally choose between them.

With both women waiting, Ridge stood at a crossroads. Brooke begged him to come home while Taylor reminded him of their commitment. As The Bold and the Beautiful episode ended, Ridge’s decision remained unknown, leaving fans in suspense to see how the love triangle would pan out.

Steffy and Daphne celebrate their success

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Daphne celebrated their victory. They had successfully removed Hope, putting Forrester back under their control. Steffy praised Daphne for helping, but Daphne said Carter would have made the same decision anyway.

Taylor arrived to congratulate Steffy on taking back the company. She assured her that Ridge would be happy but noticed Steffy’s mixed feelings about Carter. While Steffy was glad Hope was gone, she couldn’t ignore the damage it had caused in Carter’s personal life.

Carter tries to fix things with Hope

Carter met with Hope, hoping to save their relationship. He assured her that their love was real, but she felt betrayed. Hope accused him of siding with the Forresters and ruining everything they built together.

She questioned if he truly believed Steffy and Ridge would stay loyal to him. Carter admitted his mistakes but insisted he still loved her. Hope, however, couldn’t forgive him, saying the damage was done.

When Carter offered to talk to Steffy, Hope refused, knowing it wouldn’t help. She blamed Daphne for influencing him, while Carter urged her to own her part in their downfall. In the end, Hope told him she could never trust him again, seemingly marking the end of their relationship.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

