"BUT Carter still has his job" — The Bold and the Beautiful debate erupts as Carter fails Hope and Brooke begs Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful is a long-running American soap opera that first premiered on March 23, 1987, on CBS. The show is set in Los Angeles, California, and revolves around the world of Forrester Creations, a high-end fashion house. It explores the glamorous yet turbulent lives of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families, intertwining romance, betrayal, ambition, and family loyalty.

In the recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, there was a lot of tension between the ownership of Forrester Creations. However, Carter came back to his senses and gave Forrester's their company back after stealing it and transferring the ownership to Hope Logan.

In the latest episode that aired on March 22, 2025, fans saw that after Steffy Forrester takes back the ownership of the company, she decides to discontinue HFTH and fires Hope. HFTF (Hope for the future) was Hope's fashion line, and Steffy decided to remove it from Forrester's catalog and discontinue this as it did not align with FC.

While Hope and Carter worked together to take over FC, Hope is now being treated differently and getting fired while Carter still has a job.

On the other hand, Hope's mother, Brook, also decides to side with the Forresters, and later, it is seen that Brook begs Ridge Forrester to come back to her, as they once shared a passionate love affair.

Fans of the show are upset seeing this change. A fan by the name Nina Meditz expressed her feelings by commenting on a post, saying:

"So, after Carter telling Hope he will always have her back, he loves her and will never disappoint her - Boom, he is staying at Forrester as she is told to get out! Some lawyer he is, he has one condition to ripping up the LLC papers and that is to keep Hope and HFTF and FAILS to get it in writing. Now he is sorry."

She added:

"Their love is bigger than their jobs BUT Carter still has his job, Hope doesn't. He knows damn well he isn't going to change Steffy's mind about Hope. AND Brooke is pathetic, so pathetic and needy. Begging and begging Ridge to take her back. Geez! I like this new Hope that speaks her mind."

Comments by fan (Image via Facebook/ @The Bold and the Beautiful Worldwide - Voice of the Fans)

The fan commented on a post by The Bold and the Beautiful Worldwide - Voice of the Fans that gave a brief recap of the episode. It read:

"A brief recap: Brooke asks Steffy to stop and asks what’s going on. You just got back and you’re firing Hope. She says that HFTF is about authenticity and doing good............. What we have is special and worth fighting for. I won’t let it be the end of us. I won’t.

Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @The Bold and the Beautiful Worldwide - Voice of the Fans)

Some fans of the show are upset with the current storyline of Steffy firing Hope, and they think everyone is afraid of Steffy and will not confront her about this decision.

Comments by fans (Image via Facebook/ @The Bold and the Beautiful Worldwide - Voice of the Fans)

Other fans of the show are unhappy with Brooke's actions. While her daughter just got fired, she is asking Ridge to come back to her.

Comments by fans (Image via Facebook/ @The Bold and the Beautiful Worldwide - Voice of the Fans)

Current storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, when Steffy fires Hope, nobody questions her. Even Brook, her mother, sides with Forrester instead of her daughter. When Hope asks Carter to leave the company with her, Steffy remarks that Carter can stay, but Hope cannot.

Hope was upset and angry at both Brook and Carter for stabbing her in the back. She storms out and goes to her cabin, where Carter follows her. He assures Hope that he will talk to Steffy about the matter, but she refuses to do so as she has already said goodbye to the company.

On the other hand, Brook reveals to Ridge that she still has feelings for him and kisses him. She begs him to come back to her as she still thinks about their relationship and how special it was.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS Network.

