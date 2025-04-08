"The writers forgot to add that part"—The Bold and the Beautiful fans wonder why Steffy hasn't called Liam's family

In the recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that was released on April 7, 2025, Steffy was shocked to see Liam unconscious and bleeding on the floor. She kept talking to him in order to keep him awake. Dr. Grace Buckingham tried to save Liam, but his condition worsened. It was then revealed that Liam needed to undergo an immediate surgery.

As the show progressed, the doctors completed the surgery and Steffy was informed that Liam was out of danger, and his brain swelling had gone down. Liam opened his eyes and held Steffy's hand while the latter cried, thinking that her love brought Liam back to life. However, Steffy did not inform Liam's family while he had been in and out of surgery.

With the current ongoings on The Bold and the Beautiful, netizens shared their views on Liam's health condition. Fans wondered why the showrunners did not showcase Steffy calling Liam's family. A user named Carolyn Mosby wrote in a Facebook post on April 8, 2025:

"Liam has been in and out of surgery, wonder if Steffy called his family yet."

One fan, going by the name Angela Ray, responded to the post:

"The writers forgot to add that part."

A post made by a fan, saying that the writers forgot to add the part about Steffy calling Liam's family (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans shared similar sentiments, with one netizen mentioning that Steffy thought she owned Liam. Another fan pointed out that Liam did not have a family anymore since Bill disowned him after their argument.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments about Steffy and Liam (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Others voiced their personal interpretations of the current storyline, calling Steffy "selfish." Another fan wrote that Steffy did not inform anyone about Liam's health as she was also ignoring Finn's calls and messages.

Fans voice their opinions about Steffy (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 7, 2025. In this episode, Steffy stayed next to Liam while Dr. Grace Buckingham tried to save his life. After the surgery, Steffy learned that Liam was out of danger.

Meanwhile, Hope told Deacon that she was hurt after seeing Carter and Daphne share a kiss. She thanked Deacon for supporting her when she was alone, especially after she was fired from the company.

Deacon realized that Carter did not lose as much as Hope did. He understood Hope's pain and assured her that the right man would do anything for her, unlike Carter. He promised to be there by her side until she found someone better. Later, Deacon warned Carter for messing with his daughter.

Elsewhere, Ridge and Brooke argued as they discussed Hope's future at the company. Brooke confronted Ridge and told him that Hope deserved another chance to prove herself as Carter did. However, Ridge said that Carter admitted his mistake, but Hope did not care to take any accountability for her actions.

Later, Brooke asked Carter to speak up about the situation. However, he remained neutral and simply stated that Hope was hurt. When Ridge made it clear that Hope needed to face the consequences, Brooke wondered why she did not defend Hope earlier.

This episode of The Bold and the Beautiful then shifted to Kelly showing her dress to Finn while she wondered where Steffy was. Finn tried to comfort her and sent a message to Steffy, but received no answer. He was unaware that Steffy was at the hospital while Liam's life hung in the balance.

With secrets coming to the fore and dramatic events unraveling in the show's storyline, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS daytime drama.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

