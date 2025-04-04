"Hope was using Carter" — The Bold and the Beautiful fans clash over who's really to blame in Hope and Carter's fallout

In the recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, tensions surfaced regarding the ownership of Forrester Creations. Carter initially assisted in stealing the company and transferring the ownership to Hope Logan. However, he eventually came to his senses and thought it would be the best thing to do to give back the company to the Forrester family.

According to the latest developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy regained control over Forrester Creations and was happy to have the company back in the family. She decided to fire Hope from the company due to the latter's betrayal. Steffy believed that having Hope around would compromise the company's integrity.

Although Hope and Carter worked together to take over the company, Hope got fired, but Carter still had a job. In a shocking turn of events, Hope's mother, Brooke, decided to side with the Forrester family. Carter tried talking to Hope, but she refused to heal their relationship. Feeling betrayed, Hope decided to end things with Carter because he didn't stand by her when she needed him the most.

With the current developments, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the situation involving Hope and Carter. While some blamed Hope for their fallout, others called out Carter for not standing by Hope's side. An individual, Ralph Miller, posted on Facebook, saying that Hope was innocent, as Carter threw her in the fire while trying to save himself.

Ralph wrote:

"Hope is an innocent victim in all this. It was Carter who did all this then threw her in the fire."

A post made by a fan, saying that Hope is innocent (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

While addressing the situation between Hope and Carter, another individual, Connie Humphreys Austin, said that Hope was simply using Carter for her own agenda. Connie stated:

"Hope was using Carter."

A post made by a fan, saying that Hope was using Carter (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented below the post and shared similar sentiments about Hope and Carter's fallout. Some defended Hope's position, while many said that she was responsible for the fallout. While one netizen pointed out that Hope is not innocent, another viewer wrote that Hope was innocent until she did not see the wrong in what Carter was doing and encouraged him to move ahead with the plan.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

On the other hand, many viewers agreed that both Hope and Carter were equally responsible for their rift, as they both participated in stealing the company. One viewer said that Carter sabotaged his relationship with Hope by listening to the enemy, while another fan noted that Hope encouraged Carter to take over the company.

Fans voice their opinions about Hope and Carter's fallout (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam and Bill's relationship deteriorated as they argued about Luna. Liam questioned Bill's choices after he chose Luna over his family. As their argument escalated, Bill mocked Liam for leaving Spencer Publications and accused him of being weak.

Liam called Bill out for protecting Luna, even at the cost of his family. He warned Bill that his association with Luna could be dangerous, but Bill dismissed his words. After Bill left, Liam's vision blurred, and he collapsed on the floor, hitting his head on the table.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Ridge talked about their company on The Bold and the Beautiful. They said that things were getting back to normal. Steffy said that she was glad, as Hope was no longer there to cause trouble at work. Although Ridge sensed some tension in the Logan family, he agreed with what Steffy said.

Their conversation took a serious turn when Ridge received a message from Detective Baker. They were both worried, as the detective was still trying to build a case against Luna. Steffy said that Luna must be kept away from Finn and vowed that she would never let Luna near him again.

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope felt betrayed by both Carter and Brooke, and she turned to Deacon for comfort. Deacon decided to stand by her side and told her that she was not alone in the crisis. He blamed Carter for everything that happened at Forrester Creations and held him responsible for Hope's problems.

As the show progressed, Deacon offered Hope a place to live so she would not have to be around those who had hurt her. Hope initially hesitated because she did not feel safe being around Sheila. Later, Deacon asked Hope to trust him and assured her that he would protect her and would not let anything happen to her.

With the dramatic events unraveling in the show, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

