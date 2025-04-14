The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers: Luna makes her play while Sheila smashes cake in Poppy’s face

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming April 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that it will be a dramatic day in Los Angeles. Luna Nozawa will try to seduce Will Spencer, Sheila Sharpe will have a heated debate with Poppy Nozawa and end up smashing cake into her face, and Brooke Logan and Carter Walton will be hopeful about their relationships.

Ad

CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful, first aired in America in 1987 and was created by the creator-producer couple Lee and William Bell. The show revolves around themes of business rivalries, family feuds, scandals, drama, and romance.

The Bold and The Beautiful focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Carter, Spencer, and Logan families.

What to expect on the April 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

In the upcoming April 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, Luna Nozawa will be seen trying to woo Will Spencer at the Forrester Creations office. She will disguise herself as a delivery person executive and sneak into the building then meet Will Spencer while only wearing her underwear.

Ad

Trending

She will attempt to be a model for him and try on clotheswear from the Forrester Originals collection.

Ad

Luna will make it very clear to him that she wants to be romantically involved with him while Will Spencer will reiterate again that he is not interested and already in a happy relationship with Electra Forrester, his partner.

Despite him turning down her request multiple times, she will still predict that sooner or later, she would be able to get him.

At the II Giardino restaurant in The Bold and The Beautiful, Sheila Sharpe will be waiting for Luna Nozawa to share news on Will Spencer. While waiting, she will run into Poppy Nozawa, with whom she will get into a huge fight with.

Ad

Ever since she found out that Poppy Nozawa had gotten intimately involved with John Finn Finnegan years ago, which led to the conception of Luna, she had wanted to make Poppy pay for her mistake.

While Sheila had been extremely happy to have Luna as her granddaughter and had wanted to pursue a bond with her, she had been extremely upset at Poppy.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Sheila and Poppy will have a huge confrontation with each other, with Sheila hurling insults at Poppy.

Ad

Ad

Poppy, not being one to back down, will also call Sheila out on her past and make it clear that she had no moral standpoint to attack Poppy in that matter.

Their argument will get worse when Sheila will throw a piece of cake at Poppy's face. Poppy Nozawa will also get her revenge by attacking Sheila with cake as well on The Bold and The Beautiful.

Meanwhile, Carter Walton and Brooke Logan will have a conversation with each other where Carter will try to reassure her that both of them would end up being able to fix their respective romantic relationships with Hope Logan and Ridge Forrester.

Ad

However, Daphne Rose will try to convince Carter that he belonged with her and that moving on from Hope would be the best option for him.

Ad

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More