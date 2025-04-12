The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (April 7 to 11, 2025): Deacon warns Carter while Steffy supports Liam

In the previous week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, several dramatic events unraveled in the show's storyline that led to shocking turns. When Hope informed Deacon about her heartbreak over Carter, Deacon warned Carter for messing with his daughter.

Meanwhile, Steffy helped save Liam while the latter collapsed on the floor after losing his vision. After undergoing brain surgery, Liam found Steffy near him. Deacon accused Carter of using Hope, his daughter. He attacked Carter to make his message clear and the two engaged in an intense fight.

By the week's end, Steffy asked Liam to recollect what led to his collapse. She asked him if Bill had anything to do with his health crisis. On the other hand, Brooke attempted to seduce Ridge to win him back. Later, Sheila decided to help Luna when the latter opened up about her crush on Will.

With startling secrets piling up in the show's storyline, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap for episodes aired from April 7 to 11, 2025

April 7, 2025: Liam's life hung in the balance

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy found Liam collapsed on the floor. She begged him to open his eyes, but Liam did not respond. Dr. Grace Buckingham treated Liam, trying to save him, while Steffy remained by his side. After surgery, the doctor said that Liam was out of danger.

Hope opened up to Deacon about her feelings for Carter. When she told him about her heartbreak, Deacon assured her that the right man would do anything for her, and Carter was not the one for her. After promising Hope to always be there for her, Deacon arrived at Forrester Creations and warned Carter for messing with his daughter.

April 8, 2025: Deacon attacked Carter

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon came face-to-face with Carter. He accused Carter of using his daughter, Hope, for his personal gain and breaking her heart. Carter countered his allegations, but Deacon attacked him to prove his point. He knocked Carter out while attempting to defend Hope's honor.

When Liam woke up after undergoing brain surgery, he could not figure out where he was. He found Steffy by his side when he regained consciousness. Steffy asked him if he remembered what had happened. When Steffy asked questions about his health crisis, Liam struggled to answer her questions as he was still weak and confused.

April 9, 2025: Steffy asked Liam about Bill's role in the collapse

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy urged Liam to recollect what led to his collapse. She asked him if Bill had anything to do with his health crisis. Liam recalled arguing with Bill over Luna and quitting his job. He remembered Bill blaming him for hurting his family and asking him to leave before he collapsed.

On the other hand, Finn stopped Bill for a conversation when he saw the latter walking by. When Bill talked about visiting a business associate, Finn brought up Luna. Bill dismissed Finn's concerns by saying that he simply helped Luna get out of prison. When Finn hesitated to accept Bill's narrative, Bill got defensive and said that Finn could not see that Luna deserved a second chance.

April 10, 2025: Hope confronted Deacon

As the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful progressed, Hope learned about Deacon's violent outburst on Carter. She asked Deacon about what happened and told him that she hated violence. Deacon said that Carter deserved it for mistreating Hope. Although Hope appreciated Deacon taking her side, she feared that he could end up in prison.

Carter thought about Hope when Daphne came to meet him. She shared an intimate moment with Carter when she encouraged him to move on. However, Carter pulled himself back when they almost kissed each other. When Carter said that he was not ready, Daphne promised to wait until he was ready.

April 11, 2025: Brooke attempted to win Ridge back by seducing him

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke attempted to seduce Ridge while trying to win him back. When Taylor arrived at the scene, Brooke asked her why she was hanging around Forrester Creations. Taylor accused Brooke by stating that she was using seduction to get Ridge back.

Later, Luna opened up to Sheila about her feelings and revealed that she had a crush on Will. Her grandmother encouraged her, asking Luna to go for it. Sheila agreed to help Luna in winning the love of her life. On the other hand, Daphne learned about Carter's feelings for Hope after secretly listening to his conversation with Brooke.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

