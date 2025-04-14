"He doesn't have the right to hit" – The Bold and the Beautiful fans debate whether Deacon's outburst on Carter was justified or not

Deacon’s blowup on The Bold and the Beautiful has fans split. After finding out Carter kissed Daphne and handed Forrester back to Ridge, Deacon lost his cool and hit him. Carter defended his actions, saying he had no choice, but Deacon accused him of betraying Hope after she stood by him.

Their argument exploded in the Forrester design office and ended in a physical fight before Daphne stepped in. The moment lit up social media with fans questioning whether Deacon went too far or if he was simply defending his daughter. Some viewers saw it as justified, others called it assault.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

“He doesn't have the Right To hit No one!! Jail for Deacon...I hope he stoll on parole”

This comment says Deacon had no right to hit anyone, and calls for jail time. The viewer also hopes Deacon was still on parole, implying his punch could bring legal consequences.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

These viewers believe Deacon could end up in jail like Ridge if he continues this behavior. Another points out the Forresters are within their rights to protect the company from Hope's damage.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

These fans focus on the legal and moral side. They say nobody assaulted Hope, so Deacon had no reason to get physical. There's concern he might face charges over it.

The Bold and the Beautiful April 11, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Sheila took center stage early in the episode, helping Luna navigate her feelings for Will. Luna admitted she had a crush, and Sheila, always ready to give bold advice, encouraged her to make a move. She told Luna that men liked women who were a little bad and offered to help set things in motion.

Sheila handed her a pizza delivery job from Il Giardino that conveniently headed to Forrester Creations. Luna didn’t want to be seen there, so she disguised her voice and secretly listened in on Will’s conversation with Electra. Electra told Will she wasn’t feeling their relationship, then left. That opened the door for Luna to step in and start her plan.

Meanwhile, Brooke tried to seduce Ridge but didn’t get the result she expected because Ridge wasn’t there. Taylor walked in on Brooke and immediately saw through her. Taylor reminded Brooke of her role at Forrester and made it clear she didn’t think seduction was a valid tactic.

After Taylor left, Carter showed up and noticed that Brooke looked thrown off. She confided in him about the awkward moment with Taylor and admitted she didn’t feel like herself at Forrester anymore. When she asked Carter about his bruised face, he explained he got into a fight with Deacon over Hope.

Daphne overheard that entire conversation. She stood just outside the door and listened as Carter admitted he still loved Hope. Daphne didn’t say anything, but her face showed she wasn’t happy. This came after Carter and Daphne had started getting closer, which now seems at risk.

Elsewhere, the fallout from Deacon’s fight with Carter spread. Viewers had a lot to say online. Some fans felt Deacon went too far, while others argued he was just defending Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

In the show, Carter explained that he had no choice but to give Forrester back and insisted Hope didn’t understand the pressure he was under. Deacon didn’t care. He said Carter betrayed someone who had stood by him, and that kind of betrayal had a price. That argument ended in a punch.

Back at the hospital, the show checked in on Liam’s recovery, but the main focus of the episode remained on the fight, the fallout, and Daphne’s reaction. With emotions running high and secrets overheard, the situation around Carter, Deacon, and Hope continued to spiral.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

