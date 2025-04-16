"She's pure evil" - The Bold and the Beautiful fans slam Brooke after Taylor's explosive confrontation over lingerie stunt

In the April 11 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke was seen trying on lingerie, presumably for her Brooke’s Bedroom collection. On hearing commotion, she walks out trying to show her fit. However, Ridge was not present at the scene.

Instead, it was Taylor who had walked in on her. Accusing Brooke of playing tactics, Taylor confronts her, reminding Brooke of her position in the company and accusing her of using seduction to win Ridge back.

With everything going on in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Brooke's lingerie stunt. While several fans criticized Brooke's actions, many viewers slammed Taylor, saying her character should be scrapped.

While addressing Brooke and Taylor's confrontation, one fan, going by the name Pam Emola, posted on Facebook on April 8, 2025, under the upcoming spoilers of the show, stating the same. The netizen said Brooke is evil, as she will do anything to get Ridge back:

"Brooke will do anything to try to get Ridge to fall for her again. She's pure evil."

A post made by a fan, saying that Brooke is pure evil (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented on the post and continued the discussion, sharing similar sentiments about Brooke's actions.

While a netizen stated that Brooke showed up in lingerie because she wanted to make sure Ridge saw her, another fan slammed Taylor, saying she needs to go to her own place of employment for a change.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Many viewers speculated about what could happen after Taylor and Brooke's explosive confrontation. One fan noted that Taylor should be thrown out. Another said Brooke would not go anywhere and that Taylor would leave before she did.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on April 15, 2025, Poppy told Sheila that she was a dangerous woman and that Luna was starting to become just like her. Their heated argument quickly turned into a fight.

On the other hand, Luna tries to seduce Will at Forrester Creations. However, Will rejects her. He asked Luna to get dressed and leave. When Luna left, Electra arrived at the scene to meet Will. As the two of them kissed, Will informed Electra about Luna's visit. After learning that Luna came to meet Will, Electra grew suspicious about Luna's motives.

Meanwhile, Brooke recalled her conversation with Carter. She informed Katie how hard it was for her to see Ridge frequently but not be with him. Despite getting rejected by Ridge, Brooke said that she was hopeful about winning him back in the future.

Katie reassured Brooke and tried to comfort her. After her conversation with Brooke, they felt that Carter meant well and were hopeful that Hope would eventually forgive him.

Later, Daphne tried hard to get Carter's attention. She flirted with him and urged him to move on from Hope. However, Carter defended his past connection with Hope, saying he did not regret any of it.

When Daphne asked Carter if he still loved Hope, he did not answer. Daphne said that she stayed back in Los Angeles just for him. When Brooke overheard their conversation, she asked Daphne to back off, saying that Carter still loved Hope.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

