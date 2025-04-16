What is Wink Martindale net worth? Details explored as The Bold and the Beautiful actor passes away at 91

Wink Martindale, known for playing a minister on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, passed away on April 15, 2025, at the age of 91. Apart from being an actor, Martindale was also an American disc jockey, radio personality, game show host, and television producer.

Ad

Martindale was born on December 4, 1933, in Jackson, Tennessee. The television personality was best known for hosting the game show Gambit from 1972 to 1976 and from 1980 to 1981. Additionally, he hosted Tic-Tac-Dough from 1978 to 1985, High Rollers from 1987 to 1988, and Debt from 1996 to 1998. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wink Martindale had a net worth of $20 million.

Martindale's first break into the television industry was at WHBQ-TV in Memphis, where he hosted Mars Patrol, a science-fiction-themed children's television series. During his tenure at WHBQ, he also hosted the TV show Teenage Dance Party, where his friend Elvis Presley made an appearance on June 16, 1956.

Ad

Trending

Besides appearing on The Bold and the Beautiful, Martindale made a guest appearance on The Eric Andre Show and The Chase.

He accumulated his wealth through his long career in the entertainment industry. During his early days, Martindale earned $25 a week on the 4-11 pm shift, as per Celebrity Net Worth. As his career progressed through his television breakthrough and recording success, his net worth increased notably. A significant portion of his wealth came from hosting American Game Shows.

Ad

Ad

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful premiered on April 15, 2025. In this episode, Poppy and Sheila's argument turned into a fight. Poppy said that Sheila was a dangerous person and Luna was exactly like her. She slapped Sheila even when the latter warned her not to touch her.

As their argument escalated, Poppy gave up and said that Sheila could have Luna. After witnessing Poppy giving up, Sheila laughed and continued to eat. Luna arrived at the scene and was shocked to see the mess caused by Sheila and Poppy. However, Sheila did not explain much to Luna.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna attempted to seduce Will by showing up in her lingerie. However, Will quickly rejected her. Will ordered Luna to get dressed and leave. He warned her that he would call security if she did not leave immediately.

Even when Luna jokingly talked about taking more clothes off, Will remained calm. He repeatedly told Luan to leave and warned her to stay away from Electra. When Luna left, Electra arrived at the scene and kissed Will. When he talked about Luna's visit, Electra was worried about Luna's intentions.

Ad

Ad

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke thought about her discussion with Carter. She opened up to Katie about her feelings and said that it was difficult for her to see Ridge regularly but not be with him. After her conversation with Carter, Brooke was hopeful of winning back Ridge in the future.

In the meantime, Daphne attempted to get Carter's attention by flirting with him and asking him to move on from Hope. When she suggested that they should start afresh, Carter defended his past with Hope and explained that he did not regret anything, as their choices were mutual. Carter did not answer when Daphne asked him if he still had feelings for Hope.

Ad

Also read: Who is Jack Wagner? Everything to know as the actor returns to The Bold and the Beautiful

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More