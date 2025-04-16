What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and The Beautiful (April 16, 2025)?

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered on American daytime television in 1987 and since then has received numerous Daytime Emmy Awards for its storyline. The show was created by creator and producer couple Lee and William Bell and is set in Los Angeles and focuses on the lives of the members of the Carter, Logan, Spencer, and Forrester families.

Ad

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming April 16, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that it will be a dramatic day in Los Angeles. Doctor Bridget Forrester will meet Liam Spencer at the hospital and discuss his health issues with him, and she will also speak with John Finn Finnegan. Deacon Sharpe will try to give romantic advice to Hope Logan, and Luna Nozawa will meet Sheila to discuss developments with Will Spencer.

Ad

Trending

What to expect from the April 16, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the April 16, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam Spencer will be shown going through a lot medically. Recently on the show, amidst a serious fight with his father Bill Spencer regarding supporting Luna Nozawa, Liam suffered from a heart ailment and also fell and hit his head on the table. He was admitted to the hospital by Steffy Forrester, who reached the location in the nick of time.

Ad

Ad

He had been admitted for a while under the care of Doctor Grace Buckingham. Spoilers reveal that Doctor Bridget Forrester will be the one who takes up Liam's case. Dr. Buckingham will rely on Dr. Forrester's expertise to decide how to treat Liam next. This news will make Liam feel as though his ailment is more serious than he expected it to be since multiple doctors needed to consult on his case.

Ad

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers suggest that Bridget and Grace will agree that Liam has a brain tumor and his condition can't be operated on. They will share this news with Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan, who will have to face the tough reality.

Liam will appreciate Bridget Forrester coming in and trying to help him and the doctors who took care of him, but he will become increasingly worried about not being able to make it to Kelly Spencer's daddy-and-daughter dance. Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa will meet Sheila Sharpe and convince her that she is not about to let go of her ambition of trying to make Will Spencer her partner.

Ad

Ad

Luna, recently on the show, repeatedly tried to court Will Spencer despite knowing that he was in a relationship with Electra Forrester. Will had shot down her requests of being more than friends multiple times in the past, but Luna would continue her efforts.

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon Sharpe will have a conversation with Hope Logan where he will give her some romantic advice. He might also potentially try to push Hope to reconnect with her former husband, Liam Spencer.

Ad

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS Network and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More