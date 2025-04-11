Who did Justin Bieber launch Drew House with? Singer announces his departure from the fashion brand

Justin Bieber officially severed ties with his clothing brand, Drew House. The pop star announced on his Instagram stories on April 10 that he is no longer part of the label and it doesn't represent him or his family.

The announcement comes days after Bieber's animated promotion video for his new clothing line, SKYLRK. The video was released on April 3, and in it, the pop star burned a house that had a Drew House photo frame, a teddy bear, and a water float from the brand.

According to a People report dated April 10, Bieber co-founded Drew House with his former stylist Ryan Good in 2018 and launched it in January 2019. He also told his fans that if they supported the "human Justin Bieber," they would listen to him and not shop from them. He wrote,

"I, Justin Bieber, am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life. If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste ur money on Drew House."

The singer's Instagram story screenshot and animated clip were re-uploaded by the Instagram page @pophive.

What did Drew House employees say about Justin Bieber's SKYLRK animated video?

Justin Bieber at the Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly - Image via Getty

According to a People report dated April 10, a source close to both Bieber and Drew House employees stated that they were working hard for the next release and were reportedly hurt by the pop star's SKYLRK announcement.

The source also shared that some employees were badly affected by the Palisades and Pasadena wildfires, which is why they allegedly found the burning house in the SKYLRK announcement video to be "insensitive."

"The SKYLRK announcement was a slap in the face to all the people who had been working hard on the next Drew House release, also some of his employees were affected from the Palisades and Pasadena fires. That video he used to burn the house down was highly inappropriate and insensitive but that’s who he really is," the source said.

According to E! News report, in 2019, the singer's former stylist and co-founder of Drew House, Ryan Good, sat down for an interview with GQ. The stylist told the media outlet that Bieber reached out to him with the idea of the brand and told him to be the creative director.

Ryan Good stated that Bieber's instinct and eye for fashion were the reason behind the creation of Drew House. He said,

"He called me over to his house and said, 'This is what I want to do and I want you to creative direct it,' and hit me with the idea of what we should do, and laid it all out pretty simplistically and pretty specific, but pretty in depth. He's got a great instinct. It's not just his impact, but his actual eye for fashion is one of the most valuable tools that our brand has."

The launch date of Justin Bieber's upcoming clothing brand, SKYLRK, has still not been revealed.

