Justin Bieber teases new fashion brand, SKYLRK, with a promotional animated video: A scene by scene breakdown

Justin Bieber has given fans the first look at his new brand, SKYLRK. It is reportedly his latest venture in "all-encompassing fashion," which explores hoodies, footwear, and other accessories.

Amid these teaser posts, the singer-songwriter posted a newspaper clipping of him and 3D design consultant Finn Rush-Taylor, whose resume seemingly includes collaborations with companies like PUMA, Crocs, Adidas, and more.

According to a report from Hypebeast, SKYLRK was rumored to have been founded in 2023 by the Canadian star and Pink Dolphin CEO Neima Khaila. Bieber uploaded an official teaser trailer for the new brand last week (April 5), which has since gone viral across social media.

The visualizer, directed by Gal Yosef, utilizes animation to create visuals of Bieber seemingly burning down an abandoned house, which acts as a reference to his previous venture Drew House.

The video ends with Justin walking into a new building with a 3D animated model of his wife Hailey Bieber, pushing their newborn son in a stroller. The teaser features Eddie Benjamin's latest single Maniac, which was delivered to streaming platforms on January 31, 2025.

While not much is known about Justin's new SKYLRK brand, it does appear the venture will explore multiple selections of hoodies, chunky sneakers, phone cases, beanies, sunglasses, and more.

Fans have been getting teasers of this fashion line from pieces worn by Justin in posts uploaded to Instagram, many of which feature the official SKYLRK branding on them.

From Scooter Braun to Hailey Bieber: Complete breakdown of all references from Justin Bieber's teaser trailer for 'SKYLRK'

Over the past several months, Justin has been teasing the launch of a new brand, with many fans noticing the Canadian superstar sporting fresh sunglasses and hoodies.

While the SKYLRK Instagram account has generated over 200,000 followers the page doesn't have a single post uploaded yet. Interested fans can register their email address on the brand's official website for further information and to be notified when new pieces drop.

Below is a complete breakdown of all the major references from Justin Bieber's teaser trailer for SKYLRK.

1) Scooter Braun reference

Screenshot of Justin Bieber's new teaser trailer for 'SKYLRK' (Image via Instagram/@justinbieber)

The video opens with Justin Bieber riding an electric scooter through a dark and empty neighborhood.

The star reaches a house, before abandoning the scooter, which can be taken as a reference to his "shaky relationship" with ex-manager Scooter Braun, who discovered and signed Justin at 12 years old.

The video holding frame on the scooter powering off can be considered a subtle allusion to the current state of Justin's relationship with Scooter Braun.

2) Drew House reference

Screenshot of Justin Bieber's new teaser trailer for 'SKYLRK' (Image via Instagram/@justinbieber)

As Justin walks toward a house, whose exterior allows for a lavish perception until viewers witness the interiors in disarray, with the star walking into what appears to be a physical manifestation of his previous business venture, Drew House.

Many of the artifacts displayed in the teaser are logos and imagery, "like the bright yellow smiley," that were synonymous with his previous fashion line. Justin's character appears to reminisce on his life and career, with a noticeable scene of a teddy bear floating in a toxic pool surrounded by hazardous signs.

This can be taken as a reference to him losing his childlike innocence in the entertainment industry, constantly surrounded by toxicity. The singer then walks back inside, hesitating slightly, before setting the entire house on fire.

Interestingly the matchbox Bieber uses in the video features the "SKYLRK logo" branded on it, a symbolic gesture of him burning the past and moving on.

3) Hailey Bieber cameo

Screenshot of Justin Bieber's new teaser trailer for 'SKYLRK' (Image via Instagram/@justinbieber)

Justin then walks away from the burning building to meet with his wife and newborn son waiting for him on the street.

Together the Biebers walk into a new building which distinctly contrasts the eerie color palette, used during the Drew House sequence, with a bright radiant energy, symbolizing Justin's intent to lead his family into a brighter future.

Several rumors from earlier in the year suggest Justin Bieber was also working on a new album.

A new LP from the Canadian singer, who unfollowed his longtime manager Scooter Braun in January, will officially follow up on 2021's Justice, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard 200.

