“Oh the Hailey cameo” — Internet reacts as Justin Bieber posts animated video for his new brand SKYLRK to Eddie Benjamin’s ‘Maniac’

Justin Bieber released an animated video on April 3 to promote his new clothing brand, SKYLRK. In the video, his animated self rides a scooter into a house with a Drew House photo frame, along with a teddy bear and water float from his 2019 clothing line.

Ad

The animated character of the singer then burns down the house before uniting with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues. Eddie Benjamin’s track Maniac plays in the background.

Ad

One netizen (@thekimbino) pointed out Hailey Bieber's cameo in the animated video.

"Oh the Hailey cameo oh the synchronicities oh im choked up," they wrote.

Netizen talks about the pop star's animated promotional video for his clothing line SKYLRK. (Image via Instagram/@justinbieber)

Some netizens speculated that Justin Bieber was seemingly hinting at burning his past and moving on in life by burning his 2019 clothing line, Drew House. One (@itsallabouhailey) referenced the singer's previous Instagram story, where he said that he wouldn't be playing nice anymore.

Ad

Netizens discuss the pop star's animated promotional video for his clothing line SKYLRK. (Image via Instagram/@justinbieber)

Calling Bieber an inspiration for many, netizens praised him for creatively starting a new era.

Ad

Netizens discuss the pop star's animated promotional video for his clothing line SKYLRK. (Image via Instagram/@justinbieber)

Netizens continued to show support for Justin Bieber as they said goodbye to Drew House. One user (@giftkade) speculated that the animated video showed that the pop star left his past behind and that his wife and son would be with him from now on.

Ad

Netizens discuss the pop star's animated promotional video for his clothing line SKYLRK. (Image via Instagram/@justinbieber)

Justin Bieber previously posted a cryptic message on his Instagram stories

Justin Bieber - Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 23, 2024 - Image via Getty

According to HotNewHipHop's report, on March 31, Justin Bieber posted a mysterious message on his Instagram story, letting his fans know that he tried to play nice.

Ad

"I really tried to play nicey nicey," he wrote.

A screenshot of the singer's Instagram story was reuploaded by the page @theshaderoom.

Ad

According to Page Six's report, last month, few netizens noticed that Hailey Bieber was not following her husband on Instagram anymore. The Rhode founder quickly responded under a TikTok video that was discussing the situation. She let her fans know that she didn't unfollow Justin and that it was a glitch. She wrote,

"It's a glitch. Didn’t unfollow him. Hope this helps!"

For the unversed, Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in 2018. In August 2024, they welcomed their first baby, Jack Blues Bieber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback