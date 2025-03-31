"It's a glitch"— Hailey Bieber clarifies rumors about unfollowing husband Justin on Instagram after fans express concern

Hailey Bieber has addressed speculation that she unfollowed her husband, Justin Bieber, on Instagram. Fans noticed that Justin was no longer listed in Hailey's "Following" section, leading to rumors of trouble between the couple. However, Hailey quickly clarified the situation, stating that it was just a technical glitch.

"It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!", Hailey reportedly left a comment on a TikTok video about the matter as per Page Six.

The Canadian singer Justin Bieber unusually posted 17 Instagram stories along with eight new posts on March 31. The content he shared included a photo of his son, Jack, and an Instagram story showing Hailey Bieber while Jezebel by Sade played in the background.

Following this, fans noticed that Hailey Bieber appeared to have unfollowed Justin. This fueled rumors that there might be tension between them. However, sources told TMZ on March 31 that Justin briefly deactivated and reactivated his account, which resulted in a glitch making it appear as though Hailey had unfollowed him.

This incident came just months after Justin briefly unfollowed Hailey Bieber in January, sparking similar speculation. At the time, he refollowed her and clarified on his Instagram story, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. Sh*t is getting suss out here," as reported by Forbes on January 21.

Hailey Bieber addresses marriage speculation and online scrutiny

Concerns about the couple's relationship have surfaced repeatedly in recent months. On March 21, a source told People that the couple was doing well despite the online speculation.

"Things are fine. Hailey's working, and Justin's creating music."

The source also mentioned that they are happy with their life, enjoy being parents, and have a strong marriage. The Biebers, who have been married since 2018, announced their first child, Jack Bieber, in August 2024.

On February 24, Us Weekly reported that Hailey has been a strong support system for Justin as he manages his mental health.

"Hailey is trying to be as supportive as possible. It can be hard for Hailey, but she's always there for him and is understanding," a source said.

Hailey Bieber has previously spoken about how online speculation about her relationship affects her. In an interview with W Magazine on July 23, 2024, she revealed that she works with a therapist to cope with the constant scrutiny.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy," she said. "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less, but I've realized it never actually does."

The rumors are unfounded since Justin and Hailey Bieber have made public appearances together. In March, Justin Bieber and Hailey were seen at Disneyland enjoying a date night and later attended Sushi Park in Hollywood.

According to The Express Tribune on January 21, while Justin has been active on social media, there are growing expectations for his next musical project. He has yet to confirm an album release date, but fans are hopeful that new music is on the way.

Also, he has been working in the studio with several producers, hinting at a potential 2025 release. Additionally, he is rumored to be planning a tour for next year, though no official dates have been announced.

