Did Justin Bieber's new album leak on TikTok a day before Selena Gomez dropped her album with Benny Blanco? Perez Hilton investigates

On March 20, a rumor that Justin Bieber's new album was leaked on TikTok just one day before the release of Selena Gomez's record I Said I Love You First with Benny Blanco went viral on the social media platform. For context, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off between 2011 and 2018.

The rumor first emerged after a TikTok video, posted on March 20, claimed that Bieber's new album, Jack Blues (named after his son with his wife Hailey Bieber), was leaked on a website called JB Vault.

According to the JB Vault website, Justin Bieber's alleged new album's track listing had 18 songs featuring collaborations with PartyNextDoor, Miley Cyrus, Ne-Yo, Ed Sheeran, Tyga, and Chris Brown, among others. JB Vault listed the digital copy of the album for $8.99 and the vinyl for $45.

Following these rumors, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton investigated the situation on his eponymous website, concluding that the leaked album was likely not a new Justin Bieber album. He dubbed JB Vault "sketchy," adding that JB Vault's VAT number (provided on the website) did not exist when he cross-checked it with the International Bank Account Number service.

Moreover, Hilton added that the phone number listed on the website (a 584 Alberta code number) did not yield any results when he looked it up on Google. He also looked into the address on the website, saying it pointed to a suburban Calgary office space currently up for lease with no tenant.

No major publication has reported on the leak, lending more credence to the theory that Justin Bieber's new album did not leak on TikTok.

Furthermore, some fans on the Justin Bieber subreddit who bought the leaked album from JB Vault alleged that the LP, sold by a third party and not Bieber himself, consisted of his old unreleased songs and not his new music.

Fans discussing Justin Bieber's alleged new album (Image via r/JUSTINNBIEBER at Reddit)

Justin Bieber previewed a new song in January 2025

According to Billboard, Justin Bieber previewed a new song on his Instagram on January 15, 2025. The singer uploaded a video of himself in a car, listening to a rough demo of his upcoming song, with a voice that sounded like him singing:

“B***h I’m takin’ bait/ I’m takin’ it/ You takin’ bait/ I’m shakin’ it/ You’re shakin’ it/ Shakin’ off the hate/ Okay, okay, okay, okay, okay, okay/ I’m shakin’ off the hate, okay (undecipherable)"

It continued:

"Go out the country and I’m not feelin’ nice/ Got the sun on my skin/ Okay, okay, okay, okay/ I bought my Birkin for my b***h/ You lookin’ good for a Tuesday."

While Bieber has been posting about working on new music over the past few months, the singer has yet to announce a new album at the time of this article. His previous album, Justice, came out in 2021.

In other news, the singer, who recently welcomed his son Jack Blues with Hailey Bieber in August 2024, recently opened up about his mental health on social media. Bieber revealed that he felt like he was "drowning" in "hate" in an Instagram Story on March 16, writing in all caps:

“I WAS ALWAYS TOLD WHEN I WAS A KID NOT TO HATE … BUT IT MADE ME FEEL LIKE I WASNT ALLOWED TO HAVE IT AND SO I DIDN’T TELL ANYONE IVE HAD IT. WHICH MADE ME FEEL LIKE I HAVE BEEN DROWNING FEELING UNSAFE TO ACKNOWLEDGE IT.

He continued:

"I THINK WE CAN ONLY LET HATE GO BY FIRST ACKNOWLEDGING ITS THERE. HOW COULDN’T WE FEEL HATE FROM ALL OF THE HURT WE HAVE EXPERIENCED?”

Selena Gomez recently released her new album, I Said I Love You First, with her fiancé Benny Blanco, on March 21, 2025. This is Gomez's first album since her 2020 LP, Rare.

